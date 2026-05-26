RSA premieres next-generation identity security solutions at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Visit the RSA booth at ITWeb Security Summit 2026. (Image source: 123RF)

RSA, the security-first identity leader, announced that it will demonstrate new identity security enhancements today at ITWeb Security Summit 2026.

These enhancements can help organisations go passwordless, surpass compliance requirements and meet cyber security and data sovereignty requirements:

New passwordless for Linux: RSA provides passwordless solutions for every user, in every environment, every time. Recently, RSA announced new passwordless support for Linux support. This newest capability expands on RSA passwordless support for on-premises, cloud, hybrid, Microsoft, non-Microsoft and RADIUS environments.

Deploy full-stack IAM capabilities anywhere: RSA ID Plus Sovereign Deployment is a groundbreaking evolution in high assurance identity solutions for organisations that must maintain constant availability, meet policy and data sovereignty laws and defend themselves from advanced, persistent threats. The next evolution in RSA ID Plus, the market’s most secure identity and access management (IAM) security platform featuring complete multifactor authentication (MFA), SSO and access capabilities, RSA ID Plus Sovereign Deployment features a new “deploy anywhere” capability that allows organisations to deploy modern, full-stack identity capabilities wherever they choose, including private cloud, multicloud, on-premises and air-gapped environments.

Enhanced security for Microsoft Entra ID: RSA ID Plus for Microsoft enables organisations to build MFA resilience, stop phishing, prevent help desk fraud and evolve zero trust architecture across hybrid, on-premises and non-Microsoft environments.

"The organisations with the most to lose have always needed identity that works without exception – across every environment, every regulatory mandate, every threat. While the industry optimised for the average case, RSA didn’t,” said RSA CEO, Greg Nelson. “Today, we're demonstrating what that standard looks like in practice: full-stack IAM that deploys wherever sovereignty and compliance require – private cloud, on-premises, air-gapped – and the most resilient security capabilities available for Microsoft Entra ID environments. These aren't separate announcements. They're one discipline. That is what RSA has always built – and it's why the world's most secure organisations continue to trust us with what matters most."

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 guests may demo these solutions at booth 49.

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About RSA

The AI-powered RSA Unified Identity Platform protects the world’s most secure organisations from today’s and tomorrow’s highest-risk cyber attacks. RSA provides the identity intelligence, authentication, access, governance and life cycle capabilities needed to prevent threats, secure access and enable compliance. More than 9 000 security-first organisations trust RSA to manage more than 60 million identities across on-premises, hybrid and multicloud environments. For additional information, visit the RSA website to contact sales, find a partner or learn more about RSA.

Contact

teamrsa@axicom.com

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.