Rubrik to host free data security webinar for Nigerian firms

Delegates will learn how to strengthen their data security approach.

Rubrik, the multicloud data control company, today announced a webinar targeting information security decision-makers in Nigeria, to be held on 25 July.

This free-to-attend webinar: "The state of data security", is for all current and prospective Rubrik customers, from a Nigeria-based organisation, who wish to improve cyber security and resilience.

The webinar follows new research from Rubrik Zero Labs: "The state of data security: Measuring your data", which found that 94% of IT and security leaders reported a significant cyber attack last year. Sixty-six percent of the attacks happened in cloud environments.

According to the findings, 93% of external organisations conducted a formal data loss notification to a governing organisation.

Held in collaboration with ITWeb, the Rubrik webinar will discuss the survey findings and teach delegates how to strengthen their data security approach, identify factors that may be putting their data in danger and explore how detrimental an attack could be for the organisation.

Rubrik enables enterprises to maximise value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centres and clouds. The company also delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance and cloud mobility.

To attend the webinar, register here. Please note, attendance is conditional to approval by Rubrik.