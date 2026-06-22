Rubus Technologies accelerates digital transformation with secure, scalable ICT solutions

Vincent Ndlovu, MD, Rubus Technologies.

As South African organisations accelerate their digital transformation strategies, the demand for secure, scalable and intelligent ICT solutions continues to grow.

Rubus Technologies, a South African-based ICT solutions provider, is responding with a bold growth strategy for the 2026/2027 financial year, positioning itself as a trusted partner for business resilience, IT infrastructure modernisation and data-driven innovation.

Meeting the demands of a rapidly changing digital landscape

Across industries, organisations are facing increasing pressure to:

Modernise legacy infrastructure.

Strengthen cyber security defences.

Improve operational efficiency.

Unlock value from data.

Rubus Technologies enables enterprises to address these challenges through future-ready technology environments designed to enhance agility, resilience and performance.

With industry expertise dating back to 1999 and formal establishment in 2016, the company combines deep technical capability with a customer-centric delivery model to ensure measurable business outcomes.

A strategic focus on business resilience and cyber security

In today’s environment, cyber security is no longer optional – it is a critical business imperative.

Cyber security remains one of the most critical priorities for modern organisations. The rise in cyber threats, combined with the financial impact of downtime, has elevated security from an IT concern to a board-level business risk.

Rubus Technologies helps organisations stay protected through advanced capabilities such as:

Dark web and threat intelligence monitoring.

and threat intelligence monitoring. Phishing and impersonation detection.

and detection. Credential exposure and data breach tracking.

These solutions enable organisations to identify and mitigate risks before they disrupt operations, protecting revenue, brand integrity and customer trust.

These capabilities allow organisations to detect threats before they impact operations, helping protect revenue, brand reputation and customer trust.

Core competencies: A structured approach to ICT excellence

Rubus Technologies delivers its services through three clearly defined and integrated competency areas:

1. Business resilience

Focused on continuity, protection and operational stability:

Cyber security solutions

Managed IT services

Business continuity and disaster recovery

2. IT Infrastructure

Enabling scalable and reliable digital environments:

Cloud services

Data centre management

Networking solutions

Internet of things (IOT)

3. Data management

Helping organisations unlock intelligence from data:

Data and AI strategy

Hybrid data solutions

Business intelligence, reporting and analytics

Supporting layer:

Across all three pillars, Rubus Technologies provides advisory services, ICT training, engineering and architecture expertise, ensuring that clients receive both strategic guidance and technical execution.

This structured framework ensures that organisations can transform holistically, rather than through fragmented IT investments.

Delivering measurable impact across industries

Rubus Technologies has successfully delivered solutions across sectors including:

Finance

Education

Healthcare

Technology

Government

Entertainment

Key achievements include:

Migration of organisations to secure cloud environments .

. Deployment of enterprise cyber security frameworks .

. Development of analytics platforms for smarter decision-making.

The company has worked with organisations such as Sony Music Entertainment, CHIETA, Disaster Recovery SA, Department Public Works, Mmafana Finance Tax &Payroll Services, Department of Sport, Art & Culture and Kisima Psychological Services, demonstrating its ability to deliver in both public and private sector environments.

Standing out in a competitive ICT market

Rubus Technologies differentiates itself through:

Customer journey visibility – Clients have clear insight into value delivered

– Clients have clear insight into value delivered Agile delivery model – Assess → Design → Implement → Optimise → Support

– Assess → Design → Implement → Optimise → Support Security-first approach – Embedded into every solution

– Embedded into every solution Strong OEM partnerships – Access to best-in-class technologies

– Access to best-in-class technologies This positions Rubus Technologies not just as a vendor, but as a long-term strategic technology partner

Strategic partnerships: Leveraging OEM relationships to deliver best-in-class technologies

This positions Rubus Technologies as more than a service provider – but rather a long-term strategic partner.

Compliance and certification

Rubus Technologies is committed to operating within the highest standards of regulatory and industry compliance. The company holds an ICASA ECNS licence, ensuring full compliance with South African telecommunications regulations and reinforcing its credibility as a trusted ICT service provider.

Key compliance and certification areas include:

ICASA ECNS licence – Authorised to provide electronic communications network services in South Africa.

– Authorised to provide electronic communications network services in South Africa. POPIA-aligned practice – Ensuring data privacy and protection compliance.

– Ensuring data privacy and protection compliance. ISO 22301 (Business Continuity Management) – Supporting organisational resilience.

(Business Continuity Management) – Supporting organisational resilience. B-BBEE certification – Supporting inclusive economic participation and transformation.

– Supporting inclusive economic participation and transformation. Tax compliance – Fully compliant with SARS regulatory requirements.

– Fully compliant with SARS regulatory requirements. COIDA compliance – Registered and compliant with workplace compensation requirements.

– Registered and compliant with workplace compensation requirements. Technical certifications – 45+ industry-recognised qualifications.

Driving aggressive growth in FY2027 and beyond

As the new financial year begins on 1 July 2026, Rubus Technologies is executing an aggressive expansion strategy, focused on:

Scaling its managed services model .

. Expanding cyber security offerings .

. Increasing presence in enterprise and government sectors .

. Strengthening partnerships for large-scale deployments.

The organisation is also capitalising on major industry trends:

Growth in cloud adoption .

. Rising demand for cyber security solutions .

. The evolution of data-driven enterprises.

Leadership perspective

According to Vincent Ndlovu, Managing Director of Rubus Technologies:

“We are entering a defining phase for both our business and the ICT industry in South Africa. Organisations are no longer just investing in technology – they are investing in resilience, security and future growth. At Rubus Technologies, our focus is to deliver solutions that not only solve today’s challenges but position our clients for long-term success in an increasingly digital world.”

A partner for Africa’s digital future

Rubus Technologies’ vision is to become a leading provider of secure, intelligent and future-ready ICT solutions across Africa.

Through a combination of innovation, technical expertise and a strong client focus, the company is helping organisations navigate digital transformation with confidence and clarity.

Engage with Rubus Technologies

Organisations looking to strengthen resilience, modernise infrastructure and unlock data value can connect with Rubus Technologies:

https://rubustech.co.za

info@rubustech.co.za

(+27) 10 010 7500

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/27100107500

LinkedIn: https://za.linkedin.com/company/rubus-technologies-pty-ltd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Rubustech

https://www.itweb.co.za/office/rubustechnologies

Final word

As the digital economy evolves, organisations need more than service providers – they need trusted, forward-thinking partners.

Rubus Technologies is ready – and aggressively positioned – to lead that journey into FY2027 and beyond.