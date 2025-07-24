Rubus Technologies celebrates decade of innovation, impact in SA’s ICT sector

Vincent Ndlovu, MD, Rubus Technologies.

Founded in 2016, Rubus Technologies has evolved from a small start-up serving home users and SMEs into a trusted technology partner for both private enterprises and public sector clients. Over the past decade, the company has demonstrated resilience, strategic growth and a deep understanding of the local ICT landscape.

“From inception, we have been guided by a clear and unwavering mission: to deliver cost-effective, reliable and client-centric IT solutions,” says Vincent Ndlovu, Managing Director of Rubus Technologies. Ndlovu continues: “A decade later, we are proud to have not only upheld this commitment but also strategically evolved in response to the shifting technological landscape and the complex, ever-changing needs of our clients.

“Rubus Technologies’ journey has been driven by a consultative engagement with our clients, gaining a granular understanding of their operational challenges, pain points and strategic objectives. This insight has enabled us to embed ourselves into their ecosystems, delivering tailored solutions that drive efficiency, resilience and growth,” explains Ndlovu.

A journey rooted in purpose

Rubus Technologies was born out of a need for accessible and affordable IT services in transforming the South African business landscape. The Centurion-based company focused on supporting SMEs and has grown to cater for large organisations as well. Over time, it expanded its portfolio to include enterprise-grade services such as cloud migration, cyber security, disaster recovery and IT infrastructure design.

“Our growth has been organic and client-driven,” Ndlovu explains. “We listened to the market, invested in talent and built strong alliances with global technology leaders.”

Client success stories

Rubus Technologies’ client base spans diverse sectors, from healthcare and entertainment to professional services, among others. Radiometer South Africa, a leading provider of diagnostic solutions, credits Rubus with enhancing its IT resilience.

“Rubus Technologies has been instrumental in modernising our IT infrastructure,” says Martin Cloete, ITS and Project Manager at Radiometer Medical. “Their proactive support and deep understanding of our operational needs have significantly improved our IT infrastructure."

“The Rubus team’s responsiveness to our varied IT challenges has been remarkable over the years. They have also helped us to implement a compliant and user-friendly digital platform, which has been vital for us to focus on our core services and operate smoothly,” says Dr Phyllis Ndlovu, Founding Director at Kisima Psychological Services.

In the entertainment sector, Sony Music Entertainment South Africa partnered with Rubus Technologies to enhance the reliability and responsiveness of its IT infrastructure.

“Rubus Technologies brought a level of operational discipline and efficiency that transformed our IT infrastructure,” says Xolani Ndaba, IS&T Manager. “Their ability to respond swiftly to our evolving needs while ensuring secure and seamless collaboration across teams, and their solutions have empowered our teams to collaborate more effectively and securely,” adds Ndaba

Disaster Recovery SA, a firm specialising in business continuity planning, also lauds Rubus Technologies’ expertise. “They understand the critical nature of our work,” says Craig Goliath, Operations Manager. “Their service and solutions are robust, scalable and tailored to our unique risk profile.”

Strategic partnerships driving innovation

Rubus Technologies’ success is also underpinned by strategic alliances with global technology providers. These partnerships have enabled the company to offer cutting-edge solutions while maintaining local relevance.

Tektonics Systems, a data centre infrastructure specialist company, praises Rubus Technologies’ agility. “They are quick to adapt and always looking for ways to optimise client outcomes,” says Managing Director, Tshepo Chiloane.

Pure Storage, which positions itself as the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, has worked with Rubus Technologies for many years. Geoff Greenlaw, VP Channel, EMEA and LatAm, Pure Storage, comments: “We have a shared customer-first approach so culturally we are very aligned. This has led to regional expansion and delighting customers together. We have a joint commitment to solving customers’ most pressing data storage challenges and are delighted to work with Rubus Technologies as it embarks on its second decade of innovation and growth.”

Cyber Retaliator Solutions (CRS), a cyber security firm, highlights Rubus Technologies’ commitment to digital safety. “In an era of rising cyber threats, Rubus Technologies is a trusted guardian of their clients’ digital assets,” says CRS, Head of Vendor Engagement, Dylan Nel.

Looking ahead

As Rubus Technologies enters its second decade, the company is focused on expanding its footprint across Africa and deepening its capabilities in AI, cyber security and cloud-native solutions.

“We’re investing in next-generation technologies and skills development to stay ahead of the curve,” says Ndlovu. “Our goal is to be the go-to IT partner for businesses navigating digital transformation.”

A legacy of impact

Reflecting on the past decade, Ndlovu remains grounded in the company’s founding principles. “It’s not just about technology – it’s about people, purpose and progress. We are grateful to our clients, partners and team members who have been part of this journey.”

As Rubus Technologies celebrates this milestone, it stands as a testament to what’s possible when vision meets execution – and when a company commits to making a meaningful difference in the digital age.

For more information about Rubus Technologies, please visit https://rubustech.co.za/ or contact the company using the information below.