Rugby turf meets tech talk: Join Netsurit at Loftus Versfeld for a morning of AI innovation

Netsurit is inviting business and IT leaders to an exclusive breakfast event at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 31 July 2025, where the focus will be on turning AI from a buzzword into a practical tool for business enablement.
Hosted in the Presidential Suite of the iconic stadium, guests will enjoy panoramic views, insights from Netsurit’s executive team and a private stadium tour, offering a rare opportunity to explore where world-class sport meets world-class strategy.
Themed “AI Enablement in Action”, the event will unpack how forward-thinking organisations are embracing artificial intelligence to unlock productivity, streamline operations and future-proof their workforce. Attendees will hear directly from Netsurit’s AI experts and executive team on how South African businesses – from mid-sized companies to enterprise clients – are already putting AI to work.
“This event is designed for those looking to cut through the noise and have a practical conversation about AI,” says Eugene Perumal, Managing Director, Netsurit South Africa. “We’re not just talking theory – we’ll share real use cases, lessons from the field, so to speak, and give you a chance to connect with like-minded leaders who are navigating the same challenges.”
Why attend?
- Gain actionable insights on AI adoption, productivity enablement and digital transformation.
- Hear how local companies are integrating AI into their workflows.
- Network with peers in an iconic venue, with breakfast and a stadium tour included.
Event details:
Date: 31 July 2025
Time: 9:30am-11:30am
Venue: Presidential Suite, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria
Cost: Free (space is limited – RSVP required)
To reserve your seat, please visit: https://netsurit.com/en-za/pretoria-event-netsurit/.
Share