Rugged and durable, the Urovo DT66 increases efficiency and productivity

Urovo DT66.

In the retail and transport, field service and logistics industries, among others, there is a pressing need for devices that can assist employees to remain productive throughout the day, while offering the durability to handle anything these tough sectors might throw at them.

These challenges are what the Urovo DT66 was explicitly designed to solve, explains DCI Scanning, a distributor and official partner for Urovo, noting that the new device is a rugged, enterprise-grade Android mobile computer designed for professional use.

To this end, it offers performance, durability and long battery life, along with advanced scanning capabilities. The device also features both backside and in-display near-field communications (NFC), which allows for flexible scanning – ideal for access control, contactless payments or asset verification. This is coupled with high-resolution cameras, notably a 13MP PDAF rear camera, with flash, and a 5MP FF front camera.

DCI Scanning suggests that the Urovo DT66 will redefine enterprise mobility, thanks to its powerful blend of cutting-edge technology, ergonomic design and rugged durability.

Delivering a 16.5cm ultra-high-definition thin-bezel display, the device offers a wide field of view and comfortable one-handed use, while delivering more information on one page, thus requiring less scrolling.

In addition, it provides a 5 000mAh smart battery that comes with a built-in battery management system developed to enhance overall battery life. By providing prolonged operational and standby performance, the DT66 will be able to keep its users productive throughout the day. Moreover, it automatically sets a safe charging limit to extend battery longevity and reduce capacity loss, while uninterrupted operation is enabled by the fact that battery replacement can be undertaken without the need to power off.

The DT66 has a professional bar code scanner built in and integrated with a powerful 1D and 2D bar code scan engine, allowing it to rapidly and accurately decode even damaged, poorly printed or on-screen bar codes. With an octa-core processor and running Android 13, the device is designed to facilitate fast and smooth multitasking, while its Qualcomm 2.4GHz high-performance processor means it can deliver exceptional processing speed, further empowering faster decoding of 1D/2D/DPM bar codes.

Additionally, it delivers next-generation connectivity, thanks to WiFi 6E and 5G, ensuring super-fast and reliable wireless connections to enable rapid data transmission and seamless roaming. In fact, this connectivity results in a 2.5x capacity increase and 8x reduced latency, which means faster data uploads, downloads and real-time communication – making the device ideal for time-critical business operations.

Taking into consideration the tough environments the DT66 is designed for, it is IP68 rated for ruggedness, meaning the device is dust proof and waterproof, while also being capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.5m. In addition, it offers extreme temperature resilience, being able to operate reliably in conditions ranging from -20°C to +60°C, thereby delivering quality performance, even in harsh and diverse environments.

Lastly, it features loud, clear speakers and push-to-talk (PTT) functionality, which makes the DT66 an ideal device for ensuring instant communication in loud environments – like warehouses and logistics hubs.

DCI Scanning indicates that some of the industries the DT66 is perfect for include the retail sector, specifically in respect of front-of-store replenishment, price management and inventory and cycle counts; field service, for parts inventory, route optimisation and asset management and tracking; and ticket verification, such as the management of airline tickets, attraction tickets and event tickets.

It is also suitable for the transportation and logistics arena, where it can assist with proof of delivery/condition, route accounting, employee identity checks and asset management; in warehousing, for inventory management, put-away, picking and sorting; and in the manufacturing environment, particularly for production control, quality inspections and asset management.

The Urovo DT66 is an exceptional device that is more than merely a mobile computer – it is essentially a strategic asset that will help to empower your workforce, reduce downtime and accelerate your business growth, designed as it is, with every feature engineered for maximum productivity.

You can read more about the DT66 here.