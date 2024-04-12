S/4Hana Rise exec to represent SAP on Africa user group

Andre Russell, director of S/4HANA Rise centre of excellence at SAP Africa.

The African SAP User Group (AFSUG) has appointed Andre Russell, director of S/4HANA Rise centre of excellence at SAP Africa, to its board of directors.

AFSUG constitution grants SAP Africa membership with one voting right. The SAP executive team nominates a representative, aligned with SAP Africa’s strategy.



Russell has over 20 years of experience in IT, telecommunications, and software development. In his curent role, he works closely with the SAP EMEA and Global Cloud management teams to support customers across diverse industries.

AFSUG believes Rusell will help to advance its mission of knowledge sharing and innovation within the SAP community across Africa.



Duke Mathebula, chairman of AFSUG, says, "Andre has previously collaborated with AFSUG and is an advocate for the work of the user group community. His addition to the board will be invaluable. We express our sincere gratitude to SAP Africa, especially SAP MD Kholiwe Makhohliso, for the continued sustained collaboration with our user group. Their commitment ensures strong SAP representation on our board, fostering effective collaboration."

Russell says he is honoured to join the AFSUG Board as the SAP representative and looks forward "to collaborating with industry peers to shape the future of SAP user engagement across Africa".