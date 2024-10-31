SA-based Microsoft cloud partner targets global expansion

JJ Milner, MD of Global Micro Solutions.

South African ICT services provider Global Micro has launched an ambitious international growth strategy, establishing offices in Dublin, London, and Atlanta, Georgia.

As a gold-status Microsoft Cloud Service Provider, Global Micro aims to better support customers in Europe, the UK, and the US while simplifying Microsoft licensing and regulatory compliance processes.

With a client base of 1 200 in the EMEA region, including 950 customers from Africa, the company believes it is well-positioned to assist organisations in addressing growing compliance challenges.

“There is a substantial demand for support in meeting GDPR and NIS2 compliance requirements, especially following the EU Parliament’s recent push for stronger GDPR enforcement,” says JJ Milner, MD of Johannesburg-based Global Micro.

He says the company offers the US and European markets comprehensive services for achieving ISO 27001 certification and ensuring GDPR and NIS2 compliance. Its Microsoft 365 (M365) Security and Compliance solution covers all 34 technical controls for ISO 27001 Information Security, the foundation upon which GDPR is based.

Earlier this year, the EU Parliament proposed amendments to streamline cross-border procedures, grant supervisory authorities continuous access to case files, and set clearer deadlines for expedited enforcement. Last month, EU officially enforced the NIS2 Directive, a new cyber security regulation with stricter reporting timelines than GDPR.

Milner adds that local presence in offshore markets will also help Global Micro enable customers to leverage Microsoft’s AI advancements, such as the Copilot tool within Microsoft 365. “AI opens up exciting new capabilities, but it can also expose hidden security and compliance vulnerabilities,” he notes.

The company is considering establishing a new office in Amsterdam in the near future.