SA biometric ID firm joins Azure Marketplace

Lance Fanaroff, co-founder and chief strategy officer, iiDENTIFii.

Cape Town-based biometric company iiDENTIFii has made its remote face verification and authentication platform available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store offering ready-to-use software and services designed for Azure cloud.

iiDENTIFii was established in 2018 and targets global enterprises, with specific focus on the financial services industry in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Lance Fanaroff, co-founder and chief strategy officer of iiDENTIFii, says the presence in the Azure marketplace will enable the company "to provide secure and seamless customer onboarding, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards while protecting against sophisticated digital threats."

The iiDENTIFii platform features advanced 3D and 4D liveness detection, ensuring that users are physically present during authentication, and not a static image or video.

Liveness detection technology analyses the facial features of a person. iiDENTIFii explains that by assessing the depth and dimensions of the face, it can resist spoofing attempts, such as using photos or videos to trick the system, and verify the face belongs to a live person.



4D liveness detection goes beyond 3D methods by incorporating the dimension of time to the analysis, adding dynamic aspects into the verification process. It detects how a user's face reflects specific sequences of light over time, identifying subtle changes such as facial movements and expressions, which makes it effective against sophisticated attacks like deepfakes and replay attacks.

digital replay attack is where a criminal hijacks authentication tokens or messages for unauthorised account access, fraudulent transactions, or impersonation. Typically, the criminal would capture valid communication between two parties and then replay this later.

“For example, if a person sends a request to transfer funds, an attacker could intercept that message and resend it to initiate an unauthorised transfer. These attacks can be executed without the need for sophisticated skills, as it primarily relies on the ability to capture and resend valid messages rather than decrypting them. And because it's a challenge for the recipient to detect the malicious intent behind the replayed data, since trust has been established in previous communications, replay attacks are particularly dangerous,” the company explains.

iiDENTIFii’s solution has won several awards for innovation, including the MTN App of the Year in 2021 and KPMG Tech Innovator in Africa in 2022. It is known for its ability to recognise individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

The company has become a partner in multiple tier 1 African banks and signed a partnership agreement with Tarsus Distribution to further drive adoption of its facial authentication technology in the African market.

Earlier this year, it was named a Luminary in the Prism Financial Services report.