SA-built platform targets smarter oversight of public projects

Flipware was developed to address a longstanding challenge in project governance. (Image supplied)

Flipware, a South African software platform developed to improve oversight and accountability in project delivery, is positioning itself as a technology tool to strengthen transparency in government spending and infrastructure execution.

In an e-mail interview with ITWeb, founder Thanduxolo Mthembu says Flipware was developed to address what he describes as a longstanding challenge in project governance – the disconnect between planning, budgeting, execution and accountability.

Founded in 2019, with the company registered in 2010, Flipware was conceptualised after the founding team observed recurring inefficiencies across large-scale projects, including cost overruns, project delays and limited visibility into how budgets translate into outcomes.

Rather than functioning as a conventional project management tool, the platform is a governance system designed to connect budgeting, contractor management, monitoring and auditing into a single operating environment, Mthembu explains.

At the centre of the platform’s proposition is a focus on transparency and enforcement – an area that has become increasingly important as public institutions face pressure to improve oversight of public spending.

“Transparency is achieved through continuous monitoring, automated validation and immutable audit trails,” Mthembu says.

He says every action within the system – from budget allocation to contractor performance – is recorded and linked to create a traceable record of project activity.

The platform combines real-time project inputs with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven auditing and monitoring technologies to analyse execution data and detect anomalies, deviations from planned timelines and inconsistencies in reporting.

According to Mthembu, the software moves beyond monitoring by introducing enforcement capabilities.

“If discrepancies are identified, the system flags them, triggers alerts and can restrict further progression or approvals until the issue is resolved.”

The approach is intended to reduce dependence on manual reporting processes and limit opportunities for data manipulation by validating information across multiple sources.

Mthembu argues that stronger transparency mechanisms are becoming increasingly important in public sector projects, where multiple stakeholders, procurement requirements and large budgets often make oversight more complex.

“This level of transparency builds trust, improves efficiency and ensures resources are used as intended,” he says.

Although Flipware has not yet been formally deployed by government departments or municipalities, Mthembu says the company has been engaged in exploratory discussions with government-related entities.

He notes that public sector adoption remains subject to structured evaluation processes, integration planning and alignment with policy requirements.

Feedback from local government engagements has been encouraging, he adds, particularly around addressing fragmented systems and improving real-time visibility into project delivery.

The company is now preparing to scale the platform through regional expansion and deeper integration with existing financial systems, procurement platforms and regulatory databases.

Future development plans include strengthening predictive AI capabilities to shift oversight from reactive reporting to proactive project governance.

Mthembu says the platform’s intellectual property strategy forms part of that roadmap.

The company submitted its first patent filing on 9 July 2025, covering the platform’s approach to integrating budgeting, execution tracking and governance enforcement into a unified system.

A second patent application is being refined and is expected to focus on expanded monitoring and enforcement capabilities, including technologies intended to identify irregularities in real-time and make project oversight more resistant to manipulation.

Flipware has also engaged with development teams in India to inform its product evolution.

According to Mthembu, the collaboration provided lessons in scalable system design, adaptability and building technology capable of operating across different regulatory environments.

As governments and institutions face mounting pressure to demonstrate value for public spending, Mthembu believes platforms that combine project execution with accountability mechanisms will become vital.

“Projects are becoming more complex and resource-intensive. The need for systems that can enforce standards and provide real-time insights is becoming increasingly important.”