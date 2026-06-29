SA businesses losing millions through workforce blind spots

Forward-thinking companies view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

South African organisations spend billions of rands every year on salaries, overtime and contract labour, yet many still rely on paper registers, spreadsheets, WhatsApp updates and manual approvals to manage workforce attendance.

For organisations operating across multiple sites, this creates more than an administrative headache. It creates operational blind spots that can lead to payroll errors, unnecessary overtime costs, compliance risks and reduced productivity.

Forward-thinking companies view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

According to Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Employment Statistics for Q4 2025, formal non-agricultural employers paid R930.8 billion in salaries and wages, while overtime payments reached R28.4 billion. As labour costs continue to rise, organisations are placing greater emphasis on workforce visibility and operational accountability.

"Most organisations think they have an attendance problem. In reality, they have a visibility problem," says Karabo Mothulwe, CEO of Tsukuru.

Forward-thinking companies view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

"If managers cannot see where people are working, whether shifts are covered or where overtime is escalating, they are making operational decisions with incomplete information."

From attendance tracking to workforce visibility

Historically, attendance systems were designed to answer a simple question: Did an employee arrive at work?

Today, business leaders need answers to far more important questions:

Who is currently on site?

Which locations are understaffed?

Where is overtime increasing?

Which teams consistently arrive late?

Which contracts are experiencing absenteeism issues?

Can payroll trust the attendance data it receives?

Can managers identify problems before they impact customers?

For organisations managing security personnel, field technicians, construction teams, maintenance workers, logistics operations, hospitality staff or mobile workforces, attendance data has become a critical operational resource rather than a simple HR record.

"Attendance data is becoming a business visibility tool," says Mothulwe. "The organisations gaining the greatest value are those using workforce data to improve planning, accountability, labour utilisation and operational decision-making."

Forward-thinking companies view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

The hidden cost of workforce blind spots

Small daily inefficiencies often go unnoticed until they become significant financial losses.

Examples include:

Employees clocking in for colleagues.

Staff arriving late but recording full shifts.

Paper registers being completed after the fact.

Unapproved overtime being processed.

Teams leaving sites early.

Supervisors approving incomplete timesheets.

Payroll teams receiving attendance records too late to verify properly.

Individually, these incidents may appear insignificant. At scale, they can become expensive.

If 500 employees lose just 10 minutes per day at an average labour cost of R80 per hour over 250 working days, the potential labour cost leakage exceeds R1.6 million annually.

That figure excludes the additional costs associated with payroll disputes, administrative effort, missed service levels, customer dissatisfaction and productivity losses.

This is why forward-thinking organisations increasingly view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

Forward-thinking companies view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

Why manual processes no longer work

Many attendance processes were designed for organisations operating from a single location.

Today's reality is very different.

Employees often work across multiple client sites, warehouses, depots, retail locations, farms, mines, construction projects and remote facilities. Managers are expected to oversee larger teams with fewer administrative resources while maintaining compliance and controlling costs.

Under these conditions, paper-based and spreadsheet-driven processes struggle to provide the visibility businesses need.

The result is delayed reporting, inconsistent records, payroll challenges and limited operational oversight.

Forward-thinking companies view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

Workforce visibility maturity

Tsukuru recommends that organisations assess the maturity of their workforce management processes before investing in new technology.

Level 1 – Paper-based

Registers, manual timesheets and physical filing systems.

Level 2 – Spreadsheet-based

Excel-driven tracking with manual approvals.

Level 3 – Fixed clocking systems

Biometric or terminal-based attendance recording.

Level 4 – Digital attendance management

Cloud-based attendance and reporting capabilities.

Level 5 – Mobile workforce visibility

Mobile attendance, GPS verification, dashboards and workforce scheduling.

Level 6 – Predictive workforce management

Forecasting, workforce analytics and labour optimisation.

Most growing organisations should be targeting level four or level five, while large distributed operations should be working towards level six over time.

Forward-thinking companies view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

Compliance remains a critical consideration

South African labour legislation requires employers to maintain accurate employment and working-time records. Inaccurate attendance information can create difficulties when addressing payroll queries, overtime disputes, disciplinary matters or compliance audits.

"Compliance is not simply about having policies in place," says Mothulwe. "It is about having accurate, verifiable records supported by a clear audit trail. When attendance data cannot be trusted, organisations expose themselves to unnecessary risk."

Digital attendance and workforce management systems help organisations improve record accuracy, maintain audit trails and strengthen accountability across operations.

Forward-thinking companies view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

Forward-thinking companies view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

Mobile-first workforce management

The increasing adoption of mobile technology is also changing how organisations manage attendance and workforce visibility.

For field-based employees, mobile attendance solutions often provide greater flexibility than traditional fixed clocking infrastructure. Mobile solutions can support GPS verification, real-time reporting, low-connectivity environments and improved workforce oversight across geographically dispersed operations.

This is particularly valuable for industries such as:

Security

Facilities management

Logistics and transport

Construction

Hospitality

Mining

Agriculture

Utilities

Field services

Combined with rugged mobile devices and mobile device management capabilities, organisations can improve both workforce visibility and technology reliability in demanding environments.

A practical example

Consider a facilities management company employing 800 workers across multiple client sites.

Without a digital workforce management platform, supervisors often rely on WhatsApp messages, site registers and manual timesheets to confirm attendance. Payroll teams then spend considerable time reconciling missing records, disputed overtime claims and late approvals.

Forward-thinking companies view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

Forward-thinking companies view workforce management as a business performance issue rather than an HR administration function.

By implementing a modern workforce management solution, the organisation can verify attendance in real-time, identify absenteeism trends, approve exceptions before payroll processing and improve operational visibility across all sites.

The result is better control, improved accountability and stronger decision-making.

Questions every organisation should ask

Business leaders should consider the following:

Can managers see attendance in real-time?

Can payroll verify overtime claims easily?

Can attendance be confirmed remotely?

Can workforce data be trusted for operational decisions?

Are attendance records audit-ready?

Can the business identify labour cost leakage quickly?

Can workforce visibility scale as the organisation grows?

If the answer to several of these questions is no, workforce visibility may be limiting operational performance.

The opportunity for South African organisations

As labour costs continue to rise, workforce visibility is becoming an increasingly important competitive advantage.

Organisations that can accurately understand workforce utilisation, attendance patterns, productivity trends and labour costs are better positioned to improve operational performance while maintaining compliance and controlling expenditure.

Tsukuru is offering a complimentary Workforce Visibility Assessment for organisations managing distributed, shift-based or field teams. The assessment identifies attendance gaps, labour cost leakage risks, compliance exposure and opportunities to improve operational visibility.

For more information, visit www.tsukuru.co.za.