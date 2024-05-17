SA businesses ready to leverage AI-driven content management, says Hyland

Jean Van Vuuren, associate VP, regional sales EMEA at Hyland.

Hyland, a US-based content and process management solutions vendor, says businesses must modernise their enterprise architecture to fully benefit from GenAI, particularly in automated intelligent content management.

Recognising South Africa as a high-growth market, Hyland supports local customers indirectly through about 15 channel partners.

Speaking on the sidelines of Hyland South Africa Summit this week in Johannesburg, Jean van Vuuren, associate VP, regional sales EMEA at Hyland said there are measurable benefits to using automated intelligent content management, including AI-enhanced content, improved decision-making, end-to-end automation, cloud integration, and better user-bot collaboration.

Van Vuuren noted a growing interest in automating routine content management tasks, with many South African companies beginning to explore AI integration.



“All businesses, even those who are still very much at the beginning stages of their digital transformation journeys, can identify use cases for GenAI and automated content management,” he added.

Outdated legacy systems

Van Vuuren said one of the more pressing challenges common to most markets is that some businesses remain reliant on legacy systems, which hinders innovation. He identified technology debt, non-cloud-native systems, and skill gaps as significant obstacles.

Hyland aims to help customers modernise by integrating GenAI into their operations and identifying practical use cases across various sectors, including public, healthcare, education, retail, manufacturing, and finance.

University of Kwa-Zulu Natal case study



Hyland and its partners said the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal (UKZN) case study is a good example of the difference that automated intelligent content management can make.

Saloschini Pillay, manager of student support services at the College of Health Sciences at the University, said the institution has successfully rolled out its SWOT programme to digitally transform remote learning and student welfare.

The programme is run off Hyland’s platform infrastructure. The intention is to roll the technology out across the entire University.

Headquartered in Ohio, Hyland has 3 500 employees globally. Its software is used by enterprises across the world, incuding more than half of the Fortune 100 companies. The compnay recently appointed Jitesh S. Ghai as president and CEO, succeeding Bill Priemer.