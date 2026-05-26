SA businesses see measurable gains from smarter document workflows

Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA).

In bolstering its ECM capabilities towards the end of 2025, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa introduced Square9 Softworks to the local market – ushering in a new approach to document management that is already gaining traction among South African businesses. What started as a response to day-to-day operational frustration is rapidly becoming a source of competitive differentiation

Across sectors, companies are experiencing faster turnaround times, improved visibility and reduced administrative strain after adopting solutions from Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa in partnership with Square9. At a time when efficiency is under pressure, these early gains are attracting attention.

A familiar problem, now quantified

For years, document bottlenecks have been accepted as part of doing business. Lost files, delayed approvals and version confusion were seen as operational noise rather than a strategic issue. That perspective is finally shifting, and not a minute too soon.

“South African businesses are not struggling with effort, they are struggling with how information moves. When you fix that, you unlock speed, accuracy and capacity almost immediately,” says Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Manager.

Businesses are beginning to quantify the impact. Hours lost to document handling are now being recognised as a direct drain on productivity and profitability. In a constrained economic environment, that lost time translates into missed opportunities and slower response rates.

What has changed since launch

Since the introduction of Square9 into the local market, businesses have started to rework how information flows internally.

Instead of relying on manual processes, documents are now captured automatically from scans, e-mails and uploads. Data is extracted, indexed and stored in a structured format that makes retrieval immediate. Workflows route documents to the right people without manual intervention. The shift is no longer theoretical but operational.

Teams are spending less time chasing paperwork and more time acting on it. Approvals are moving faster. Errors linked to manual capture are decreasing. And decision-making is becoming more responsive.

Designed for local business conditions

One of the key reasons for this early traction is the platform’s alignment with South African realities. Businesses are dealing with inconsistent connectivity, distributed teams and complex compliance requirements. Solutions that depend on perfect infrastructure often fall short.

Square9 offers flexibility in deployment, whether on-premises, cloud or hybrid. It continues to function even when connectivity is not constant. And with local support from Kyocera, businesses are not left navigating implementation alone.

For regulated industries, the value is even more pronounced. Built-in audit trails and role-based access controls ensure that compliance requirements are met without adding administrative overhead.

From efficiency to competitive edge

What is emerging is a broader shift in how document management is viewed. This is no longer just about reducing paperwork. It is about unlocking capacity. Businesses that can access and act on information quickly are better positioned to serve customers, respond to market changes and scale operations.

For companies already using Kyocera devices, the integration has been straightforward. Documents flow directly into the Square9 environment, triggering automated processes without disrupting existing workflows. For others, the combined hardware and software offering presents a complete, integrated solution.

Why businesses are moving now

With rising costs and ongoing operational challenges, businesses are under pressure to do more with less. Investments that deliver immediate, practical improvements are being prioritised. Square9 is proving to be one of those investments. Not because it introduces complexity, but because it removes it.

Take the next step

The early results seen across South Africa point to a clear conclusion. Businesses that fix how they manage information gain a measurable advantage. Click the link to see how this can be applied to your organisation and explore how to streamline your document flow!