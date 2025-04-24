SA celebrates 15 years on YouTube as platform turns 20

As YouTube celebrated its 20th birthday yesterday, South Africa commemorated 15 years of being part of the platform's global community.

According to Datareportal, YouTube had 25.1 million users in SA at the start of 2024, based on Google's advertising data.

The internet's biggest video platform has grown from a simple 19-second video into a platform that has allowed over 20 billion videos to be uploaded. It now features countless videos, music clips, shorts and podcasts, giving voice to diverse content creators and providing opportunities to connect, learn and entertain for viewers.

According to Kabelo Makwane, Google's country director in SA, South Africans have showcased their vibrant culture on YouTube, embracing music, dance, self-expression and authenticity.

“As both users and creators, we have been integral to YouTube's impressive journey for the last 15 years, since YouTube was officially launched in the country, fostering a creative and dynamic community. Alongside other sub-Saharan African nations, we have collectively amplified African voices and visibility on the platform, making Afrobeats and many more local phenomena global. We are thrilled by the significant growth and success of South African creators.”

To celebrate this occasion, YouTube is rolling out a series of festive features and fun surprises for its global community. This includes an introduction of a new, limited YouTube logo in honour of its 20th anniversary, a subtle nod to YouTube’s San Francisco Bay Area beginnings.

Users might also spot some birthday cheer on select videos, with a special birthday-themed scrubber and animation when they hit the like button. And for those on their desktop, typing ‘bday’ anywhere on the watch page will reveal a quick blast from the past. Playables users will be greeted with a celebratory welcome screen, setting the perfect mood before diving into their favourite games, says Google.

For a limited time, users can even send some birthday love directly to their favourite creators with special birthday gifts, like a slice of cake or a party hat, available during livestreams. Beyond the immediate celebrations, YouTube is unveiling a number of new features rolling out soon. These include a 4x playback speed for YouTube Premium members and a refreshed TV viewing experience coming soon. Fun facts about YouTube's history will also be shared, highlighting some useful – often overlooked – features within the app and desktop experience.

“As YouTube embarks on its next chapter, we extend our sincere gratitude to the vibrant community in South Africa for their unwavering support, creativity and passion. Your contributions have been invaluable to the platform's growth and success, and we look forward to many more years of connection, innovation and shared experiences together,” said Makwane.