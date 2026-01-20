SA companies using M365 get Microsoft Teams Phone with full PBX features

United Telecoms today launched United Voice Cloud MS Teams Phone System, transforming Microsoft Teams into a complete business phone system. South African companies can now access enterprise-grade PBX features using their standard Microsoft 365 subscriptions, with no additional Microsoft licensing costs. The solution integrates natively into Teams through a simple app installation, delivering full telephony capabilities in minutes.

The market gap is significant. While Microsoft Teams attracts 320 million daily active users globally, only 17 million currently use the platform's phone features each month. Traditional Microsoft Teams Phone licensing adds costly per-user fees that many businesses simply cannot afford, alongside complex integration and configuration requirements.

United Voice Cloud MS Teams Phone System changes that. The solution delivers full PBX functionality integrated directly within Teams, including calling, SMS, voicemail, call recording, conferencing and presence synchronisation, all through the familiar Teams interface using standard M365 subscriptions.

Explore the United Voice Cloud MS Teams Phone System for South African businesses and contact us to learn more.

United Voice Cloud MS Teams phone directory interface. (Image: United Telecoms)

Why South African businesses need this solution

"South African businesses have already invested in Microsoft 365, but most still run separate phone systems," said Ryan Lumley, Director at United Telecoms. "Why? Because Microsoft's licensing model makes Teams calling too expensive. Our solution fixes that. Companies get enterprise telephony features without duplicating infrastructure or adding per-user licence costs."

The system is compatible with existing phone infrastructure. On-premises IP PBX systems, cloud-based platforms, desk phones and SIP trunks are all fully compatible. Companies keep their business phone numbers, while employees manage everything through the Teams app on desktop and mobile devices.

What's included:

United Voice Cloud Microsoft Teams Phone System synchronises presence automatically across platforms. Real-time availability updates mean fewer missed calls and better customer accessibility.

Built-in compliance tools handle regulatory requirements with comprehensive call recording, detailed logs and analytics included as standard.

User management is straightforward with granular access controls and permissions. Pricing scales with your organisation. Add or remove users as needed. Deploy across multiple locations without duplicating hardware.

Integration takes minutes or hours, not days, with existing M365 credentials and infrastructure.

UVC MS Teams phone dialer interface. (Image: United Telecoms)

Solving real business problems

The solution tackles challenges South African businesses face daily. Teams users need better external call management. Organisations want to stop paying for duplicate licences. Companies need reliable presence synchronisation. Regulated industries require robust call recording and analytics.

"Customer-facing teams see immediate benefits," added Ryan Lumley, Director at United Telecoms. "Sales, support and hybrid workers get SMS, real-time caller details, call transfer and voicemail in their primary workspace. Better productivity. Zero missed opportunities."

Getting started with UVC MS Teams Phone

Requirements are minimal. An active Microsoft 365 subscription with Teams access, stable internet for VOIP calling and your existing phone infrastructure. United Telecoms handles technical assessment, implementation and ongoing support.

The solution is now available to businesses of all sizes, with pricing starting at R115 per extension per month, including your business licence and MS Teams integration, and flexible terms.

For information about United Voice Cloud MS Teams Phone System, to schedule a demonstration, or to discuss implementation, contact United Telecoms online or at 086 001 8500.