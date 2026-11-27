South African software developer Gideon Louw has developed an open source blockchain platform.

South African software developer Gideon Louw has developed an open source blockchain platform that aims to support digital payments, project tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as he looks to attract developers and users beyond the local market.

Called XYQON, the platform was developed this year, with the earliest recorded code commit dating back to 9 May, according to Louw.

The platform uses a proof of work consensus mechanism, similar to Bitcoin, allowing computers connected to its network to validate transactions to add new blocks to the blockchain.

However, Louw says XYQON was not designed specifically to replace Bitcoin, but rather to provide a foundation for developers and businesses to build applications involving payments, digital assets and verifiable ownership.

“Although there is some overlap [with Bitcoin] because both platforms support peer-to-peer transactions and use proof of work, I would not describe XYQON’s immediate goal as replacing Bitcoin,” he said in an e-mail interview with ITWeb.

“Our focus is on building a useful platform and developer community around payments, project tokens and digital assets.”

Open creativity

XYQON users can create digital wallets and use private keys to authorise transactions. Network nodes validate the transactions, while miners compete to add valid blocks using proof of work.

Louw explains that the network targets an average block interval of about 60 seconds, while miners receive newly-issued XYQON coins and applicable transaction fees for successfully adding accepted blocks.

Beyond its native crypto-currency, he says, the platform supports the creation and transfer of fixed-supply tokens and NFTs. It also provides tools for developers to build applications on the network through a JavaScript client.

Louw notes that he developed the platform drawing on his software development experience and involvement in earlier crypto-currency projects.

His previous work includes involvement in Number42 at Sagteware.NET, a blockchain project that used proof of stake rather than the proof of work mechanism adopted by XYQON.

“Both projects involve blockchain technology, digital currencies and network participation,” he says. “A significant difference is their consensus approach.”

He adds that his earlier experience informed the development of XYQON.

Open ecosystem

Louw says making the platform open source was intended to allow developers and independent reviewers to examine its underlying technology, test its functionality and contribute improvements.

XYQON is released under the MIT licence, which permits developers to use, modify and distribute the software, including for commercial purposes, subject to the licence terms.

“Transparency matters when software handles transactions and ownership. Publishing the source code allows people to inspect how transactions are validated, how mining rewards work and what rules the network follows,” he says.

However, he cautions that open source availability does not automatically guarantee security.

The platform also allows developers to build on its infrastructure, while users can create their own coins and mint NFTs.

Louw points out that the intention is to make blockchain development more accessible and encourage independent participation in the network.

He describes XYQON as a South African initiative, although participation is open to people internationally.

Its growth strategy will depend on attracting developers, node operators and businesses willing to build practical applications using the technology.

“Competing internationally requires continued improvements in security, reliability, documentation and usability. Our progress should be measured by people choosing to use and build on the platform.”

Commercial prospects

While the underlying software is freely available, Louw says the commercial opportunity can come from services built around the platform. These could include application development, business integrations, hosted infrastructure and technical support.

He distinguishes this potential business revenue from the crypto-currency rewards and transaction fees distributed to miners under the network's protocol.

“The core platform is open source and available for others to use. The commercial opportunity is to build paid products and services around it.”

Louw is inviting developers and independent reviewers to examine the code, test the software and contribute to its development.

The project's source code is available on GitHub, while developers can access its JavaScript package through npm.

A network overview and block explorer are available on the XYQON website.

Linux users can also follow the project's mining instructions to operate their own miners.

Louw adds that the project's long-term success will depend on technical quality, useful applications and community participation.