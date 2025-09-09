SA earmarks R82m for football video assistant referee tech

VAR was introduced to help referees make fairer decisions in football.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has allocated R82 million to the procurement and implementation of video assistant referee (VAR) technology for South African football.

VAR was introduced to help referees make fairer decisions in football. It was first tested in 2016 and officially approved in 2018, debuting at the World Cup in Russia that same year.

Since then, it has been adopted by major leagues like the Bundesliga, Serie A and the English Premier League, and continues to improve with new tools, like semi-automated offside technology.

“This initiative aims to enhance the integrity, fairness and overall quality of domestic competitions by addressing ongoing concerns over refereeing decisions that have led to fan dissatisfaction and which stand to impact South Africa’s future standing among footballing nations if VAR is not adopted,” says the department.

This project is being implemented by the department, in collaboration with the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Premier Soccer League (PSL).

According to the department, this funding will enable the swift development of a comprehensive project plan, training programmes for referees and officials, technology selection, stadium assessments and the establishment of a VAR training centre.

It adds that a portion of the budget will be dedicated to providing reliable connectivity at relevant stadiums, ensuring seamless integration of the VAR system, while also enhancing overall stadium safety; for instance, by facilitating better communication in emergencies, such as locating missing children.

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie says: “We commend SAFA’s dedication to this process and their prioritisation of transparency and FIFA compliance. These measures will undoubtedly contribute to the successful rollout of VAR, enhancing the integrity and quality of our domestic competitions.

“The nation is eagerly awaiting the delivery of this system, especially as we continue to see questionable decisions by referees during matches. The department remains fully supportive and looks forward to continued collaboration with SAFA and the PSL.”

The department has published a request for proposals for VAR technology and received responses from potential providers.

The department says SAFA’s commitment to transparency, accountability and adherence to FIFA’s requirements has been exemplary, with a focus on appointing a dedicated VAR project team and re-engaging the PSL to ensure a collaborative rollout.

“The department urges all stakeholders to proceed with urgency to ensure this allocation is utilised effectively within the current financial year, paving the way for VAR’s successful introduction in South African leagues.”