SA firms pay for marketing tech they never switch on

Research reveals 40.1% of South African organisations’ marketing technology is underutilised or failing to deliver value. (Image source: iStock)

A large share of the marketing technology owned by South African organisations – the tools used to support marketing campaigns and customer experience – is either not being used or not delivering value, according to research by growth consultancy Digitlab.

Digitlab presented its Insight 2027 report during the opening keynote at the Digital Marketing Conference in Cape Town.

According to the report, South African organisations collectively own 2 848 pieces of marketing technology. Of these, 1 143 are either not in use or not delivering value – a figure equivalent to 40.1%.

Mike Saunders, CEO of Digitlab, highlighted several findings from the report: “Between them, the surveyed organisations own 2 848 pieces of marketing technology. They told us that 40% of the stack is either not switched on or not delivering anything. That is not our assessment of their stack. It is theirs."

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Saunders said the types of technology that remain unused point to problems with implementation and integration.

“E-mail, social media management and content systems are mostly working. What sits idle is the customer data platform, the integration layer, the automation , the loyalty system. The tools that only work once something else feeds them or once a process exists around them.”

The report found that technology with a specific, self-contained function was more likely to be implemented successfully. Cookie and consent management was described as idle or ineffective by 30.3% of organisations that own it, while the figure for content management systems was 34.7%.

Technology that relies on connected data or established processes had higher rates of underperformance. These included influencer and affiliate management at 50%, omnichannel messaging at 49.6%, customer data platforms at 48.6% and loyalty systems at 48.5%.

“The most reliably implemented category in the whole survey is cookie and consent management, described as broken by only 30% of the businesses that own it. That is a tool with a legal deadline attached and a single self-contained job. The tools that fail are the ones that need internal departments to agree on something first. So, this is not a technology problem, and it is not a budget problem. It is an implementation and operating problem and no amount of further buying solves it.”

Saunders said South African businesses were not short of marketing budgets, ambition or technology, but were struggling to implement and complete projects.

According to the report, marketing budgets increased at 61.6% of organisations with a functioning customer relationship system. The figure was 45% among organisations without a system and 42.3% among those that owned a system that was not operational. The latter group was also the most likely to have cut its marketing budget, at 19.7%.

The report found that the relationship between a functioning system and budget growth remained after accounting for company size and digital budget intensity. Company size itself had no measurable effect.

“Eighty-six percent of the organisations we surveyed held or grew their marketing budget last year, and almost everybody is trying artificial intelligence. What we are short of is completion. We buy, we pilot, we explore and we intend, and we finish far less than we start.”

The report found no statistical relationship between the number of AI functions an organisation was exploring and the state of its data foundations. However, the number of functions running in production was closely linked to the quality of those foundations.

Saunders said experimentation levels revealed nothing about data quality; what separated businesses was whether AI reached production. "Businesses with the strongest data foundations are running four to five AI functions live. Those with the weakest data foundations are running one on average. Same appetite, completely different outcome."

Organisations with the strongest data foundations had an average of 4.7 of the nine AI functions running in production, compared with 1.3 among those with the weakest foundations. Meanwhile, 29.2% of organisations had no AI functions in production.

The research also found that 59.8% of organisations tracked return on investment, while 25% could attribute revenue to digital activity and 13.4% tracked customers' progress through their own customer relationship system.

More than a quarter (27.7%) tracked none of the six revenue-linked measures included in the study.

Mark Walker, director and co-founder of Transformation for Innovation (T4i), said data quality and integration across business platforms were two key factors separating successful enterprise AI deployments from less effective ones. Organisations roll out applications over time expecting better performance, yet see no change, only increased spend. "Regular audit of the source and quality of data, the proliferation of applications and the impact on business performance are essential countermeasures that companies should exercise."

Saunders said the gap between organisations with strong and weak technology capabilities was widening. Among the least-equipped, 47% had no plans to build revenue or marketing operations capability within two years; among the best equipped, 8% said the same.

“AI accelerates that rather than levelling it, because it multiplies capability that already exists. A business with clean data and a working CRM gets compounding returns. A business without them gets pilots that never ship. The encouraging part is that this is fixable, and cheaply. For most businesses, the next gain is not a purchase. It is finishing something they have already paid for.”