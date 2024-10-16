SA-founded GoMetro receives R3.3m funding in UK

Justin Coetzee, CEO and founder of GoMetro.

South African-founded B2B software-as-a-service fleet management company GoMetro, now headquartered in London, has been selected as a recipient of a £147 000 (R3.3 million) grant from the UK Freight Innovation Fund.

This comes within months of GoMetro announcing its Series A funding of £9 million (R205 million million), led by Zenobē Energy and Futuregrowth Asset Management.

Says GoMetro group CEO and founder Justin Coetzee: “The grant will be used to finance a six-month trial with UK logistics companies – Maritime Transport and Welch’s Transport – to implement GoMetro’s EV-FIT solution for electric vehicle (EV) fleet transformation and the GoMetro Bridge fleet management software platform.”

With its trial partners, GoMetro will collect and analyse fleet movement data for a chosen UK depot, from which critical vehicle and infrastructure specification needs will be identified.

“The grant is an amazing validation for GoMetro in the UK freight market, and implementing our solution with major logistics players is an incredible opportunity to show how our software platform can help fleet owners achieve better results,” Coetzee continues.

GoMetro EV-FIT project lead Christopher de Saxe comments: “I'm thrilled to be trialling our solution with Maritime Transport and Welch’s Transport to address one of the UK’s biggest decarbonisation challenges. Data is fundamental to decarbonising UK road freight, and we have the tools needed to unlock key insights for the industry.”

The funding, announced on 10 October by UK Future of Roads minister Lilian Greenwood, is the third tranche of the UK department’s Freight Innovation Fund Accelerator Programme, says GoMetro in a statement.

It notes that the initiative is a £7 million (R160 million) government investment across three years to support the freight sector in deploying artificial intelligence and automation to improve the way trains, lorries, vans and ships carry parcels and goods.

It is funded by the UK Department for Transport and delivered through Connected Places Catapult, the UK’s innovation accelerator for cities, transport and place leadership.

During the announcement, Greenwood, said: “Freight is a crucial engine of our economy and it is only right we do all we can to improve working conditions, pioneer innovation and drive sustainability across the industry.

“Our funding, combined with investment from the industry, will ensure lorry drivers can enjoy safer parking, a proper rest and a warm meal, while supporting UK businesses to harvest the best of technology to move freight faster, decarbonise our supply chain and grow the economy for all.”

Delivered by Connected Places Catapult, the Freight Innovation Fund gives SMEs access to technical and business support from the organisation to develop new projects.

Connected Places Catapult CEO Erika Lewis says: “This programme gives bespoke support to SMEs, working hand-in-hand with industry as they trial their solutions in real-world environments.

“By supporting new ideas in freight, we are helping to unlock the sector’s potential to be greener and more efficient.”

EV-FIT is GoMetro’s electric vehicle feasibility and planning solution, driven by the company’s Bridge telematics aggregation platform, says the company.

It adds that given the complexity of lorry operations, and the upfront vehicle and infrastructure investments at stake, an effective EV transition plan must be customised to suit the unique operating characteristics of each fleet.

Telematics data is the key to unlocking this, De Saxe notes, adding that telematics data provides insights into key operational metrics, such as daily mileage and idle time at depots.

These insights help to identify the required vehicle and charging infrastructure specifications, such as battery capacities and the number, power and location of chargers, he says.

The other SMEs selected to join the third cohort of the Freight Innovation Fund Accelerator are Botanic Energy, Ecomar Propulsion, Gaussion, GPC Systems, Innervated Vehicle Engineering, RailX, RAD Propulsion and XeroE Sustainability Logistics.