SA gears up for Youth Day with tech-focused initiatives

South Africa is celebrating National Youth Day on 16 June.

As South Africa prepares to commemorate National Youth Day on 16 June, the spirit of innovation and empowerment is taking centre stage across the country.

This year’s celebrations not only honour the brave youth of 1976 who stood against apartheid during the Soweto Uprising, but also spotlight a new generation of change-makers harnessing technology to shape a better future.

From the skies of Johannesburg, where drone pilot constable Roycolle Naicker supports cutting-edge crime prevention, to the virtual coaching sessions powered by artificial intelligence at Stellenbosch Business School, young South Africans are proving that technology is a catalyst for transformation.

Organisations across the nation are tapping into digital solutions to empower youth, foster leadership, drive sustainability and bridge opportunity gaps, ensuring the legacy of Youth Day lives on through innovation, resilience and progress.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says Naicker, who is armed with a qualification in forensic science and technology, is part of a new generation of officers using innovation to fight crime.

He joined the SAPS in 2019 at age 21, trading in his previous role in the motor industry as a fitter and turner for a life of public service.

In 2020, he completed his crime intelligence training, and two years later, earned his licence as a drone pilot. His work now takes him to the skies, providing critical aerial support for operations on the ground.

From capturing high-definition footage during crime prevention missions, to collecting evidence that strengthens investigations, Naicker’s drone expertise plays a vital role, says SAPS.

It notes that these flying tools offer a bird’s-eye view that helps officers plan ahead, track suspects and access hard-to-reach areas.

In search and rescue missions, drones equipped with thermal cameras allow officers to detect movement in the dark, giving the SAPS a powerful edge.

According to the SAPS, drones have revolutionised police operations, allowing them to monitor high-risk areas, predict suspects’ movements and respond faster.

Although he is passionate about drones, SAPS says Naicker’s heart remains rooted in his forensic background. He hopes to one day join the SAPS Forensic Division, where he believes his technical skills and drone expertise can further strengthen crime scene investigations.

“You can do anything you put your mind to,” says Naicker to the youth of South Africa.

AI for personal growth

With the Youth Day spirit in mind, professor Nicky Terblanche, head of leadership coaching at Stellenbosch Business School, is pioneering research into how artificial intelligence (AI) can support young people and small business owners through accessible, personalised self-development and personal growth.

“AI coaching has the potential to democratise development at scale,” says Terblanche. “For many young South Africans who don’t have access to experienced mentors or career coaches, AI can provide the structured support they need to move forward.”

Unlike traditional mentorship, which typically involves knowledge transfer from an expert to a learner, coaching − particularly in psychological and adult learning contexts − focuses on empowering individuals through self-reflection and solution-oriented thinking, he notes.

“The distinction between coaching and mentoring is vital,” explains Terblanche. “Coaching doesn’t tell you what to do. It helps you figure it out for yourself and that leads to longer-term behavioural change.”

Terblanche has done extensive research together with Masters and PhD students, including collaboration with academics in Germany and the US. He and his team have developed AI coaching tools, including Coach Vici, which combines mentoring elements with scientifically-grounded coaching principles.

In a recent peer-reviewed study comparing different chatbot coaching styles, including goal-based, solution-focused and cognitive behavioural approaches, the cognitive behavioural model emerged as the most effective in developing users’ emotional intelligence.

“This was an unexpected and exciting outcome,” says Terblanche. “It suggests that AI can do more than help people with goal attainment or guide career decisions – it can help users reshape unhelpful thought patterns and build critical soft skills, like resilience and emotional intelligence.”

He urges stakeholders, including the National Skills Fund and Sector Education and Training Authorities, to prioritise AI coaching in national development strategies.

“This isn’t a future vision – it’s already happening. Coaching apps are being developed in South Africa, grounded in local research. What we need now is scale.”

As Youth Day approaches, Terblanche calls for a national conversation about how AI can augment, not replace, human development.

“We’re not talking about machines taking over,” he says. “We’re talking about tools that can reach the people we’re currently not reaching at all.”

Generational contributions

Lungi Sangqu, CEO of Africa Digital Success, says as South Africa commemorates Youth Month, organisations across the nation and the entire African continent face a unique challenge – successfully navigating digital transformation with a workforce spanning four distinct generations.

She says Africa’s digital transformation success depends not on choosing between generations, but on harnessing the collective power of all age groups.

“Baby Boomers bring wisdom and stability, Generation X provides adaptability and leadership, Millennials offer collaboration and digital fluency, and Generation Z contributes innovation and mobile-first thinking.

“This Youth Month, let us recognise that the youth entering our workforce are not just recipients of opportunity but active contributors to Africa’s digital future. By creating inclusive environments that value both experience and innovation, African organisations can build the strongest possible foundation for sustained digital transformation,” says Sangqu.

“As we celebrate Youth Month 2025, let us commit to building workplaces where every generation can contribute meaningfully to Africa’s digital transformation journey.”

Action on e-waste

Meanwhile, the EPR Waste Association of South Africa (eWASA) and the Greater Tygerberg Partnership will host a Youth Day Waste Awareness Activation Programme on 24 June.

It will bring together 40 learners from two local schools to commemorate Youth Day through environmental action and education.

The event will take place at the Recycling Centre at MES Safe Space in Bellville, hosting learners in grades six to nine.

eWASA notes that the programme aligns with the historical significance of Youth Day, while empowering today's young people to become environmental champions and advocates for responsible waste management.

The initiative specifically focuses on eWASA's key waste streams, including e-waste, plastic, paper and packaging, portable batteries and lighting waste.