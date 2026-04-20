SA hosts AFIIA 2026: Leading continental gathering to drive next era of internal audit across Africa

As Africa’s internal audit profession gathers momentum, the 12th African Federation of Institutes of Internal Auditors (AFIIA) Conference marks a defining moment in shaping the future of governance, risk and assurance across the continent. The conference is hosted by the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA South Africa) on behalf of AFIIA, bringing together the profession at a continental level.

Taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) located in Cape Town, South Africa from 25 to 29 May 2026, the conference will bring together internal audit leaders, chief audit executives, regulators and governance professionals from across Africa and beyond. With more than 2 700 attendees expected across a five-day programme, the event is Africa’s largest gathering of internal audit professionals.

More than a professional gathering, the event represents a strategic platform for advancing the role of internal audit in strengthening accountability, enabling resilience and supporting sustainable value creation.

Now in its 12th year, the AFIIA Conference reflects an internal audit profession that has matured significantly, one that is increasingly aligned, collaborative and focused on its contribution to Africa’s governance agenda.

Thokozile Kuwali, Chairperson of AFIIA, emphasised that professionalising internal audit across Africa requires strong governance discipline, increased certification uptake and co-ordinated advocacy at both national and continental level.

SA hosts AFIIA 2026.

Africa's governance agenda in focus

The conference takes place at a time when organisations across the continent are navigating complex and rapidly evolving risk environments. From digital transformation and artificial intelligence to sustainability, regulatory reform and accountability, internal audit is being called upon to provide deeper insight and stronger assurance.

The AFIIA 2026 programme reflects these realities, with discussions focused on the strategic value of internal audit, environmental, social and governance (ESG) transformation, technology-driven auditing and the profession’s role as a trusted advisor to leadership.

Key sessions will explore how internal audit functions can move beyond traditional assurance roles to deliver insight that informs decision-making and strengthens governance outcomes. Topics such as the practical application of artificial intelligence (AI) in internal audit, ethics and integrity, and internal audit strategy and positioning highlight the profession’s continued evolution in response to both global and continental trends.

Leadership, influence and collaboration

Central to the AFIIA Conference is a strong emphasis on leadership, both within organisations and across the profession. AFIIA Week 2026 brings together multiple programme streams, including the AFIIA Governance Forum, AFIIA University and the main conference, creating a comprehensive platform for leadership development, technical learning and strategic dialogue across the profession.

A highlight of the week is the 12th Governance Forum, which convenes senior representatives from member institutes to set collective priorities for the profession over the coming year. This forum has become a defining feature of AFIIA Week, producing outcomes that inform both national institute strategies and the broader continental agenda.

Through keynote addresses, panel discussions and structured conference tracks covering governance, technology, sustainability and leadership, participants will explore how internal audit can strengthen its voice at board level, enhance its organisational influence and contribute meaningfully to public interest outcomes.

In a context where governance failures continue to impact economic performance and public trust across parts of the continent, these discussions are critical in positioning internal audit as a key enabler of accountability and institutional resilience.

Strengthening internal audit's strategic role

A key theme of the conference is the positioning of internal audit as a strategic partner to boards, audit committees and executive leadership.

Sessions will examine how internal audit functions can support oversight structures in strengthening accountability, improving transparency and enabling better decision-making. Discussions on legislative oversight, public sector audit functions and governance frameworks underscore the importance of internal audit in reinforcing institutional integrity across Africa.

The programme also explores how internal auditors can adapt to evolving expectations by building capabilities in areas such as data analytics, sustainability reporting and integrated assurance.

Investing in future-fit audit functions

The AFIIA Conference places strong emphasis on the future of the profession, particularly the development of talent and the evolution of internal audit functions.

Sessions on next-generation internal audit, digital and agile methodologies, and talent development highlight the need for continuous upskilling in response to changing organisational demands.

Engagement with students and emerging professionals further reinforces the importance of building a strong pipeline of future leaders.

A continental platform for connection and impact

Beyond the formal programme, the AFIIA Conference provides a unique opportunity to build networks, exchange ideas and form partnerships that extend beyond national boundaries.

With participants from across Africa and global institutions, the conference strengthens the collective capacity of the profession while fostering collaboration that supports long-term development.

A defining moment for the profession

The 12th AFIIA Conference is more than an annual event; it marks over a decade of collective effort to strengthen governance across Africa. As internal auditors take on increasingly strategic roles, their contribution to accountability, governance and sustainable development continues to grow in importance.

This May, during Internal Audit Month, the internal audit profession will come together not only to engage, network and share knowledge, but to embrace its future direction and elevate its impact.

Interested delegates and sponsors

Delegate registration

Registration for the 12th AFIIA Conference is now open. With the event fast approaching and limited capacity available, delegates are encouraged to secure their place as soon as possible.

Interested delegates can register online: https://tinyurl.com/AFIIA2026

Partner with us at AFIIA week 2026

For sponsorship enquiries and information on available packages, please contact: programmes.info@iiasa.org.za

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