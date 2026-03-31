SA IT resellers want more than just VOIP

State of VOIP. (Image: Wanatel)

The South African VOIP market has matured rapidly over the past decade. What started as a cost-saving alternative to traditional telephony has evolved into something far more strategic for both service providers and resellers.

Recent industry feedback collected by Wanatel through its first annual State of SA VOIP Survey highlights a clear shift in the market: resellers are no longer looking for basic voice services. Instead, they are seeking feature-rich platforms that help them build long-term customer relationships and grow recurring revenue.

The reseller evolution

Many resellers entered the VOIP market primarily to offer cheaper calls to their customers. While price remains a factor, it is no longer the primary differentiator.

According to the survey responses, resellers increasingly view VOIP as a platform service rather than a standalone product. The value lies not just in voice connectivity, but in the ecosystem of features and integrations surrounding it.

This evolution reflects broader changes in how businesses communicate. Modern organisations expect their phone systems to support mobility, analytics, automation and integration with the tools they use every day.

“Resellers are no longer asking for a dial tone,” says Evan Damon, Wholesale Channel Manager at Wanatel. “They want a communications platform that helps them lock in customers, expand services and build predictable recurring revenue. Voice is just the starting point.”

Features drive adoption

One of the strongest themes emerging from the survey was the demand for feature-rich PBX functionality that can be deployed quickly and managed easily.

Resellers indicated that small and medium-sized businesses now expect enterprise-grade capabilities, including:

Flexible call routing and auto attendants

Softphone and mobile app support

Voicemail-to-e-mail and unified messaging

Multi-location support

Call reporting and analytics

These capabilities help businesses manage customer interactions more effectively, while giving resellers a stronger value proposition when competing for new clients.

Mobility is now standard

Another clear trend is the growing importance of mobility. Softphones and mobile VOIP applications are rapidly becoming standard components of modern deployments.

Businesses increasingly want staff to be reachable regardless of location, and cloud-based VOIP platforms make this possible without the complexity of traditional systems.

For resellers, this shift opens the door to new service opportunities. Mobile VOIP adoption often leads to broader conversations about collaboration tools, connectivity and business applications.

Integration is the next frontier

Beyond telephony features, resellers are also looking for ways to integrate voice services with their existing platforms.

Many service providers already use billing and operational platforms to manage customers and subscriptions. The ability to connect VOIP services into these environments simplifies operations and improves customer management.

Integration with CRM and business platforms is also becoming increasingly relevant, particularly for small businesses that want a more unified technology stack.

As a result, VOIP platforms that support open integrations and flexible APIs are gaining traction among resellers.

Local support still matters

Despite the growth of global cloud communications platforms, South African resellers continue to emphasise the importance of local support and pricing stability.

Survey participants frequently cited the need for locally hosted services, responsive support teams and pricing models that are not exposed to international currency fluctuations.

These factors play a critical role in helping resellers maintain reliable service delivery and predictable margins.

“Local support is still incredibly important in this market,” Damon adds. “When resellers know they can pick up the phone and speak to someone who understands their environment, it builds confidence to sell and scale the service.”

A platform for broader services

The survey findings reinforce a broader industry trend: VOIP is becoming a gateway to additional services.

Once a customer adopts a cloud-based voice platform, it becomes far easier to introduce complementary offerings such as ERP and CRM systems, collaboration tools and other cloud-based business applications.

For resellers, this creates an opportunity to expand their role from connectivity providers to trusted technology partners.

The road ahead

The South African VOIP market continues to grow, but its success will depend on how well service providers adapt to the changing needs of resellers and their customers.

Platforms that combine strong feature sets, ease of deployment, integration capabilities and reliable local support are likely to lead the next phase of adoption.

As the industry evolves, one thing is clear: the future of VOIP in South Africa is no longer just about making calls. It is about delivering a flexible communication platform that supports the modern digital business.