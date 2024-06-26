SA IT services firm lands exclusive distribution deal

SplashBI is an enterprise-level data analytics platform.

APPSolve, a Centurion-based IT services company, has secured an exclusive value-added reseller agreement to distribute products from SplashBI, a global provider of business intelligence software.

According to the long-term agreement, APPSolve will distribute SplashBI's reporting and analytics solutions in Africa.

“This partnership with SplashBI represents a significant growth opportunity for APPSolve,” says Hein Blignaut, co-founder and MD at APPSolve. “Gaining sole distribution rights in Africa will enable us to better serve our customers and expand our market presence.”

Rishabh Miglani, alliances director for UK, EMEA & AsiaPac at SplashBI, adds, "These strategic alliances will drive mutual growth, foster innovation, and enhance the overall value we provide to our joint customers in Africa."

While the use of SplashBI is increasing in Africa, the brand is not yet fully established, and the strategy is to establish a strong reseller partner base in Southern Africa, East Africa and West Africa, says Blignaut.

“(We want) to expose the ERP market across all technologies to the SplashBI product set,” he adds.

SplashBI is an enterprise-ready business analytics solution that can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud, and is able to connect to multiple databases or applications, including like Oracle SaaS, Salesforce, Workday through to legacy applications, MySQL and SQLServer.