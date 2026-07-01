SA legal AI start-up Anvaya wins local Start-up World Cup

The Avnaya team after winning the top prize at the South African chapter of the Start-up World Cup. (Image supplied)

South African legal artificial intelligence ( AI ) start-up Anvaya has clinched the top prize at the South African chapter of the Start-up World Cup.

The Start-up World Cup, hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures, is one of the most competitive global platforms for emerging tech start-ups.

With over 100 regional contests worldwide, the competition is often referred to as the “Olympics of Start-ups”. It offers exposure, funding opportunities and recognition.

Each year, start-ups compete in a series of regional events hosted in multiple countries, with winners advancing to a global finale.

The final pitch event offers participating companies the opportunity to secure investment exposure and compete for a $1 million (R16 million) prize.

The 2026 edition of the Start-up World Cup will culminate in a finale in San Francisco on 20 November, where regional winners will pitch live to a panel of judges and investors.

The competition is designed to connect high-growth start-ups with venture capital networks, industry leaders and potential partners, making it a key global platform for early-stage innovation and fundraising visibility.

As the country’s regional winner, Anvaya will advance to the finale in Silicon Valley, where it will compete against start-ups from over 20 countries.

Anvaya says its entry into the finale positions it alongside global innovators, proving that world-class technology solutions are emerging from Africa’s growing start-up ecosystem.

It adds that the victory places the company on the global map and highlights its mission to revolutionise the legal profession in emerging markets.

Founded by entrepreneurs Lynton Naicker and Ranvir Mohanial, Anvaya was created to solve the challenges the legal profession faces daily.

The firm believes the future of law is intelligent, efficient and collaborative, and reimagines legal practices.

Anvaya combines legal tools into a single platform aimed at improving workflow efficiency and reducing administrative work.

It was developed after its founder, Naicker, identified gaps in existing fragmented legal software and sought to build an AI-enabled system to support tasks such as document review, research and matter management. The platform has since gained traction among users and industry judges in the legal tech space.

Backing from seasoned investor Clive Butkow, formerly of Kalon Venture Partners and now managing partner at Conducive Capital, has further validated Anvaya’s potential, it says.

Butkow praises the platform for addressing an opportunity within the digitisation of legal services in Africa. He notes the start-up is delivering impactful tools that respond directly to longstanding inefficiencies in the industry.

According to Butkow, Anvaya’s success illustrates a broader trend towards vertical software-as-a-service and AI-powered tools in Africa’s B2B landscape.

This, as start-ups are increasingly shifting from broad consumer apps to niche platforms that offer specialised value to specific industries.

Butkow emphasises that innovation is not confined to Silicon Valley, noting that solutions like Anvaya are built by founders who intimately understand local challenges.

He notes that the start-up’s traction and now international spotlight underscore the value of context-driven innovation rooted in real business pain points.