SA looks to UN for digital economy upliftment support

Professor Blade Nzimande, minister of science, technology and innovation.

South Africa’s role in implementing the UN’s Global Digital Compact (GDC), and the opportunities this presents for developing the country’s digital economy, was recently under the spotlight.

Professor Blade Nzimande, minister of science, technology and innovation, last week met with Amandeep Gill, undersecretary and special envoy of the United Nations (UN) secretary-general for digital and emerging technologies.

The GDC forms part of the UN’s Pact for the Future, which was adopted during the Summit of the Future in 2024.

Negotiated by 193 member states and informed by global consultations, the compact commits governments to upholding international law and human rights online, and taking concrete steps to make the digital space safe and secure.

Its primary objective is to harness the potential of digital technology for the benefit of humanity, while also addressing the challenges and risks associated with it.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) believes the compact is a comprehensive framework for global digital cooperation and governance, particularly regarding artificial intelligence (AI).

During the meeting with Gill, Nzimande stressed the importance of digital and emerging technologies.

“As one of the African countries with the largest public science systems, South Africa recognises the importance of developing our capabilities in digital and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and their potential to help in the development of solutions for some of the challenges of our time, such as inequality, climate change and environmental degradation, pandemics and transnational conflict,” he said.

Outlining the potential benefits for SA’s participation in the GDC, the minister said the country’s participation in the GDC presents several unique opportunities to address national priorities and position it as a leader in regional digital transformation.

“We believe our participation in the GDC can further enhance our capabilities in such areas as infrastructure development, digital skills enhancement, digital entrepreneurship and innovation support, digital inclusion, data governance and privacy and human rights protection,” Nzimande stressed.

He noted the current geopolitical moment requires a stronger and consistent commitment to international collaboration, the free exchange of scientific knowledge and multilateralism.

“These, we believe, present us with a better chance at a sustainable future for humanity. It is for this reason that meaningful partnerships and the development of our capabilities in the digital economy are some of the strategic pillars of our country’s Decadal Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation,” he stated.

Nzimande used the meeting to update Gill on the department’s AI initiatives, which include the Foundational Digital Capabilities Research programme.

He outlined the initiatives within this platform, which includes the AI-focused Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research.

There is also the South African Research Chairs Initiative, which includes research chairs in information and communication technology development, with two specifically focused on AI.

All the DSTI’s AI and digital economy initiatives are designed to support the objectives of SA’s Digital Economy Masterplan, which is the responsibility of the Department of Communication and Digital Technologies.