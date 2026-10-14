SA-made Milkor combat drone deployed in Middle East

The Milkor 380 is an advanced medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle. (Photograph supplied by Milkor)

South African-made Milkor 380 drones are now operational in the Middle East, with the defence manufacturer reporting a growing order book and expanding production capacity amid escalating regional conflicts.

Daniel du Plessis, vice-president of Milkor Africa, tells ITWeb in an e-mail interview that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has completed its first deliveries and is operating in the region, although the company would not disclose its customers.

“The Milkor 380 has a growing order book, with the first deliveries of the system having been completed. Due to the nature of our business, we can’t disclose the end-users. Milkor has, however, expanded on its production capabilities to meet the growing demand for the system,” he says.

The deployment comes amid heightened security tensions across the Middle East, where conflicts and cross-border attacks are placing renewed focus on unmanned aircraft, surveillance and air defence capabilities.

In Yemen, fighting between Houthi forces and the Saudi-backed government has intensified, with the Houthis launching missile and drone attacks against Saudi targets, including critical infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia has responded with strikes on Houthi-held areas as the conflict threatens security around the Red Sea and the strategic Bab el-Mandeb shipping route.

Against this backdrop, Milkor is positioning its 380 as a multi-role platform for intelligence-gathering and combat operations.

However, the company has not disclosed where in the Middle East the aircraft is operating, the number delivered, or whether the UAV has been used in combat.

Du Plessis notes that the Milkor 380 has undergone three years of flight testing since its maiden flight in September 2023, with multiple payload and sensor integrations completed to meet operational requirements.

The medium-altitude, long-endurance drone is designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance along land and maritime borders, close air support during combat operations and strategic strike missions.

Milkor says development work on the aircraft is continuing to keep pace with changing operational requirements.

French tech partnership

The company's Middle East deployment comes as Milkor seeks to strengthen the platform’s capabilities through a partnership with French defence technology company Safran Electronics & Defense.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding at the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition in Pretoria in September, to explore integrating Safran’s optronics and navigation technologies into Milkor’s UAVs, starting with the Milkor 380.

The agreement also envisages potential applications on future platforms, including the larger Milkor 780.

Safran specialises in defence and aerospace electronics, including airborne optical systems, navigation equipment, avionics and guided weapons technology.

Du Plessis says the collaboration will combine Safran’s expertise in optronics, navigation and guided weapons with Milkor’s drone development and manufacturing capabilities.

Daniel du Plessis, vice-president of Milkor Africa. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

The proposed integration of Safran’s EUROFLIR optronic payloads is expected to improve the drone’s day-and-night surveillance and targeting capabilities, while its navigation technology could improve positioning accuracy and reliability in environments where global navigation satellite system signals are jammed or unavailable.

The companies are exploring the integration of the technologies, and the partnership does not mean all the planned systems have already been incorporated into operational Milkor 380 aircraft.

Du Plessis says the relationship will strengthen the drone’s capabilities and potentially improve its competitiveness in export markets.

Broader focus

Milkor’s growing order book and increased production capacity point to an export-focused growth strategy , although the company has not disclosed its sales figures, delivery volumes or customer countries.

The Milkor 380 is a South African-developed UAV designed for extended operations at medium altitudes.

Its range of potential applications includes monitoring borders and maritime routes, collecting intelligence and supporting military missions.

The aircraft's deployment in the Middle East marks a significant step in the company’s international expansion, while the Safran partnership offers a route to incorporate additional European defence technology into its platforms, it notes.

Milkor says it will continue developing the system as demand grows, but the extent of its operational use and the scale of its Middle East contracts remain undisclosed.