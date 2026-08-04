SA medical practices can now reduce card transaction costs with first-to-market payment solution

Healthcare 0% transaction fees.

As South African medical practices continue to navigate rising operating costs, Altron FinTech has introduced a new way to manage payment expenses. The company today announced the launch of a first-to-market payment solution designed specifically for medical practices, replacing percentage-based card transaction fees with a fixed monthly subscription of R565, including 0% transaction fees on card payments up to R10 000.

The solution is the first in South Africa to combine a fixed monthly subscription, 0% card transaction fees on qualifying transactions, debit order capabilities and a fully managed payment service designed specifically for medical practices.

By replacing percentage-based transaction fees with a fixed monthly subscription, the solution gives medical practices greater certainty over their payment costs while providing a fully managed payment service backed by local support.

"This solution was developed specifically for South African medical practices to give them a fully managed, low-cost and reliable POS solution for accepting card payments," said Ryan Pearce, Head of Sales. "Unlike other solutions available in the market, our fixed monthly fee removes the unpredictable nature of percentage-based charges."

For R565 per month, medical practices receive:

0% transaction fees on card payments up to R10 000.

A reliable, always-on payment device, professionally installed and supported.

Debit order functionality is available directly on the payment device or as a TT1 debit order, enabling practices to collect outstanding balances or offer structured payment arrangements.

Support for multiple practitioners operating from the same practice, with each practitioner's card payments routed to their own bank account and reported separately. This makes it ideal for shared consulting environments such as doctors, dentists, physiotherapists and other healthcare professionals working from the same reception.

Ongoing maintenance and technical support.

A dedicated account manager who provides in-person support.

Compliance management, reducing the administrative burden on practice staff.

The solution addresses several challenges facing healthcare practices today, from unpredictable payment processing costs to the administration of patient collections and the complexity of managing multiple practitioners within a single practice.

The launch promotion is available from 1 August 2026. Medical practices can register their interest by visiting https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0xnX6s0.