SA moves to regulate e-hailing amid rising violence

Under the new law, regulators will be empowered to withdraw or suspend licences if operators violate the legislation.

E-hailing drivers in South Africa who fail to comply with new regulations under the National Land Transport Amendment (NLTA) Act could face a two-year prison sentence or a fine of up to R100 000.

So says Donald Selamolela, chairperson of the Parliament portfolio committee on transport, who notes that with the law, regulators will also be empowered to withdraw or suspend licences if operators violate the legislation.

South Africa is introducing the NLTA to better regulate the e-hailing industry, following rising violence against drivers in Soweto and KwaZulu-Natal.

On 13 August, 27-year-old e-hailing driver Siyanda Mvelase was shot and his vehicle set alight outside Maponya Mall in Soweto. A second driver was targeted but escaped, and a passer-by was injured by a stray bullet.

The attack is believed to be linked to tensions between e-hailing drivers and local minibus taxi operators.

Selamolela says transport minister Barbara Creecy approved the NLTA in March, and believes it could ease tensions with the taxi industry.

“While this announcement is likely a response to the Maponya Mall incident last month, which saw an e-hailing driver killed, the NLTA has been on the books for well over a decade and was assented to by president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2024,” he notes.

Under the legislation, e-hailing drivers will no longer need charter permits or meter taxi licences, instead receiving an official e-hailing operating licence.

Vehicles must display a sign indicating they are e-hailing vehicles, and licences will specify approved geographic areas.

Drivers will be vetted, subject to criminal record checks, and must hold a professional driving permit. The regulations also include new security measures, such as requiring a panic button and up-to-date profile photos for accurate client identification.

Selamolela says the NLTA responds to ongoing tensions between taxi operators and e-hailing platforms. “While the new Act will help reduce violence, it won’t prevent that natural evolution of the transport industry.”

He notes the Soweto Taxi Association has raised concerns over drivers without credentials operating at uncompetitive rates, a sentiment echoed by the South African National Taxi Council.

Creecy says the laws could be gazetted within two months, after translation into a second official language, with implementation expected in October.

Ride-hailing app inDrive welcomed the amendments, highlighting the safety and professionalisation benefits. “Safety has always been at the heart of inDrive’s operations,” says Ashif Black, country representative.

“From in-app voice calls and danger zone alerts, to our comprehensive Safety Pact and secure data-sharing portal with law enforcement, we have consistently prioritised protecting both drivers and passengers. We applaud these new regulatory measures and are already preparing to ensure full compliance when the Act takes effect.

“The Act provides a much-needed framework for clearer and more consistent regulation, which can ease tensions between e-hailing operators and the traditional taxi industry, helping to create a safer, fairer and more collaborative transport ecosystem.”

Black concludes: “inDrive fully supports these reforms. As always, we remain committed to fairness, transparency and the ongoing professionalisation of the e-hailing sector in South Africa.”