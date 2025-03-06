SA must invest in cognitive defence of its people – KnowBe4

Anna Collard, SVP, content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 AFRICA.

People deliberately spread fake content because it aligns with their views, and this is called confirmation bias, which takes advantage of social media platforms to dominate communication channels.

It is a virtual version of mob mentality, according to cyber security platform KnowBe4 Africa.

Anyone with a WiFi connection can now 'cover' news stories, says Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa.

“This was evident when a niche TikToker recently claimed that the addition of Grade 13 to South African schools was a fact. Tens of thousands of likes, comments and shares later, news publications’ myth-busting seemed like a tiny voice against the fervour that thousands of South Africans had already accepted as true.”

In South Africa, social media misinformation plays out in several ways: Crime-related fake news is widely shared because people already believe the country is unsafe, even when the story is false.

Political misinformation is spread to discredit opponents, even when users know it’s not entirely true.

False racial narratives gain traction because they confirm existing prejudices.

Collard adds there are dangers linked to fake news, misinformation and disinformation – and these include spreading panic and confusion, as well as endangering real people or events.

“As with the Joshlin Smith case, naming 'suspects' without proof can lead to vigilante justice, harassment and irreparable damage to reputations. False leads in criminal cases can waste law enforcement resources and misdirect public attention. Many people share misinformation not because they believe it’s true, but because it supports their worldview. Whether it’s political propaganda, racial narratives or crime fears, misinformation is often used as a tool to reinforce existing biases.”

KnowBe4 says its research shows 37% of respondents admitted they had fallen for a fake news campaign. Misinformation thrives because people allow their emotions to override their critical thinking.

‘‘My message to the public is to cultivate a zero-trust mindset, and to especially never trust any 'news' that first appears on social media,’’ says Collard. “This doesn’t mean being cynical about everything, but rather approaching online information with curiosity, scepticism and a commitment to truth.”