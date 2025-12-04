‘SA operators can no longer treat risk as a compliance exercise’

Carl Bosma, director for Risk Advisory Services and telecommunications lead at BDO SA.

Cyber attacks, security breaches and technology disruptions are top global risks, and a reactive, compliance-led approach is no longer fit for purpose in today’s ‘permacrisis’ environment. This is according to new research from auditing and business services firm BDO.

BDO Global’s 2025/26 Telecommunications Risk Factor Survey found that findings align with its broader Global Risk Landscape 2025/26 research. Both warn that a reactive approach cannot work where overlapping systemic shocks have become the norm.

The survey is based on disclosures from 69 organisations worldwide, including 60 telecommunications operators across EMEA, the Americas and APAC, and nine data centre operators.

BDO states that attention has now swung decisively towards immediate operational risks that directly threaten business continuity. In the latest rankings, cyber attacks, security breaches and technology disruptions

surged to the top global risk, cited by 85% of operators.

They are followed by:

Intense competition (79.7%)

Challenges from changing industry regulations (79.7%)

Natural disasters and extreme weather (76.7%)

Interest rate risk (76.7%)

Supply-side fragility, driven by dependence on key vendors, is another defining theme, ranking sixth globally (75%). This reflects concerns about equipment diversity, geopolitical exposure and concentrated vendor ecosystems.

Industry-specific pressures are also evolving. 5G deployment and evolution risk appears in the top 10 for the first time (71.7%), reshaping strategies as operators balance capital requirements, spectrum commitments and uncertain monetisation. Changes in technologies and business models (70%) further highlight the need to adapt to cloud-native, AI-driven competition.

Climate risk

While climate change and environmental concerns rank 10th, a notably larger proportion of operators (70% to 71.7%) now cite it as a growing risk. This indicates climate pressures are moving from long-range ESG debate to a core strategic concern. Focus is on physical exposure to extreme weather, energy price and availability risks, and scrutiny of water and land use.

Risks to global data centres

The report includes a new dedicated assessment of data centre risks, revealing that financial and cyber vulnerabilities are often more acute than in telecoms.

All data centre operators surveyed highlighted dependence on suppliers, inflationary cost spikes and interest rate volatility as critical risks, underscoring the fragility of capital-intensive facilities. Moreover, 88.9% cited AI-enhanced intrusions, hybrid cloud vulnerabilities and reputational exposure from data breaches as major concerns.

Regional perspectives





The Americas show the highest risk intensity, driven by legal and structural pressures.

APAC faces elevated innovation volatility and climate disruption.

EMEA exhibits balanced concern across digital, legal and financial challenges, with an emphasis on complex regulatory reform and energy transition dynamics.

According to Carl Bosma, director for Risk Advisory Services and telecommunications lead at BDO SA, the country sits at the crossroads of many pressures highlighted in the report.

“Our telecoms and digital infrastructure providers are dealing simultaneously with regulatory change, energy insecurity, climate-related disruption and fierce competition from digital-native and fintech players. South African operators can no longer treat risk as a compliance exercise. Resilience – from cyber to climate to capital structure – must be built into strategy, pricing and investment decisions if the sector is to support inclusive digital growth for the country and the continent.”