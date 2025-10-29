SA publishers seek R163m from R10m digital fund

Traditional advertising revenues have sharply declined, threatening newsroom sustainability and media diversity.

The Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) has concluded adjudication for its first funding call, marking a step forward in advancing digital transformation and sustainability across South Africa’s independent news sector.

The DNTF is a partnership between Google and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), administered by Tshikululu Social Investments.

The fund provides project-based grants and capacity-building to help South African publishers strengthen digital operations, diversify revenue streams and enhance sustainability.

Last year, the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry by South Africa’s Competition Commission found that dominant tech firms – particularly Google and Meta – hold excessive influence over how news is accessed, monetised and distributed online.

Google’s search algorithms were found to favour global outlets over local and community media, diverting significant value – estimated at R300 million to R500 million annually – away from South African publishers.

This, as traditional advertising revenues have sharply declined without sufficient digital recovery, threatening newsroom sustainability and media diversity.

The inquiry proposes that digital platforms compensate publishers, increase algorithmic transparency, and contribute to a media sustainability fund to protect journalism and democratic discourse.

In a statement, the AIP says the DNTF received 164 applications requesting nearly R163 million in total. It notes that, with R10.7 million available for this first round, competition was intense.

According to the association, following a rigorous adjudication process, led by an independent panel of sector experts, 23 projects were recommended for funding.

It explains that the selected projects include 13 in the ‘build’ tier, eight in ‘grow’ and two in ‘engage’. “This distribution reflects the fund’s aim to balance foundational digital infrastructure, growth-stage innovation and sector-wide engagement.”

All recommendations were guided by the fund’s objectives and its board-approved year one allocation framework.

The AIP points out that adjudication followed a transparent, structured process. Tshikululu Social Investments conducted a pre-screening to confirm eligibility and compliance.

Applications were scored against a 100-point matrix and categorised using a red-amber-green system to guide deliberations.

Final decisions were reached through full-pack reviews and plenary discussions to ensure fairness and alignment with the fund’s mission, it adds.

“My fellow adjudicators and I dedicated extensive time and effort to critically evaluate how well the applicants' projects aligned with the fund’s goals for digital transformation,” says Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, member of the adjudication committee.

The adjudication committee’s recommendations will now move through the final governance process.

The AIP says the committee’s report will be presented for board ratification on 10 and 11 November. Contracting will take place from 12 November to 7 December.

Each successful grantee will receive support through training, capacity-building, and monitoring and evaluation programmes.

“As the digital landscape evolves and AI [artificial intelligence] reshapes content consumption, this fund provides essential support for independent publishers,” Zwane-Siguqa says.

“It helps them adapt and innovate, ensuring their sustainability and continued role in public-interest journalism. This initiative directly addresses the urgent need for a digital-first transformation, empowering newsrooms to build robust online operations and diversify revenue streams.”