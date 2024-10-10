SA regulators band together to ‘reduce’ overlapping efforts

Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo, ICASA CEO.

Four of South Africa’s regulators have banded together to establish the Information, Communication Technologies and Media Regulators Forum of South Africa.

Unveiled during a launch event in Pretoria this morning, the forum brings together the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA), the Film and Publication Board, the Information Regulator andthe .ZA Domain Name Authority.

The forum was previously alluded to by ICASA chairperson Mothibi Ramusi in an ITWeb TV interview, saying regulation is an area that requires collaboration with other regulators.

Speaking at the launch, ICASA CEO Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo – who serves as the forum’s chairperson – reiterated the point, saying the forum aims to strengthen cooperation, reduce overlapping efforts, and create more efficient regulations to address the evolving ICT and media sectors.

In addition, its creation is a response to the evolving digital landscape, where the boundaries between traditional ICT and the media space are increasingly intertwined.

“Establishing closer coordination across the regulatory landscape is imperative to drive collaboration between regulators and significantly enhance the overall effectiveness of regulatory interventions.

“The evolution of ICT has prompted a reassessment of regulatory frameworks, as the traditional boundaries among various sectors and services have become increasingly indistinct in light of their growing presence on digital platforms.”

According to Maluleka-Disemelo, the primary objective of the forum is to foster enhanced cooperation among regulatory authorities responsible for overseeing the ICT and media sectors.

“This collaboration aims to identify and address duplication of effort, identify potential synergies, and outline avenues for future cooperation to optimise an effective media regulatory framework in South Africa that is attuned to the evolving landscape of the digital era.

“The forum does not have statutory authority or corporate status, to date. It does not provide formal recommendations or directives to member regulators. Each member is responsible for fulfilling its mandate independently.”

While only four regulatory authorities currently make up the forum, Maluleka-Disemelo stated that membership is accessible to regulatory entities.

Entities not meeting the membership requirements, but expressing interest in regulatory matters, may be granted observer status, she revealed.

She noted that critical focus areas include sharing best practices to effectively regulate respective sectors, implementing initiatives that concentrate on collaborative enforcement, public awareness and education, sharing crucial information and making referrals for matters falling within another member's jurisdiction, addressing issues related to the proliferation of online harm, as well as exploring additional matters of common interest identified by members.

“This marks the initial step in what we envision as a broader collaborative effort. The forum’s vision is to broaden its membership and extend invitations to other regulatory entities with a mandate in the digital economy to join.”