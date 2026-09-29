SA smartphone challenger turns to China for first device

The M10 has a 10 000mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and runs Android 14. (Image supplied)

South African-founded technology company Solid Cell Phone Mobile, trading as SolidSA, is preparing to enter the local smartphone market with its first device, the SolidSA M10.

The company, established in 2023 by entrepreneur Siyabonga Ngema, is targeting the South African market with a device built around a 10 000mAh battery, durability and features aimed at everyday users.

SolidSA says the M10 is currently manufactured in China through original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner Phonemax Technologies.

“We believe it is important to be transparent about this. SolidSA is a South African-founded and -owned technology brand, but we are not claiming that the M10 is currently manufactured in South Africa,” Ngema tells ITWeb via e-mail.

SolidSA does not have a manufacturing plant in South Africa and Ngema says it is deliberately using an asset -light approach while it establishes demand for the product.

“Our strategy at this stage is deliberately asset-light. Instead of committing substantial capital to a factory before establishing sustainable demand, we are working with an experienced OEM manufacturing partner while building the SolidSA brand, distribution channels, customer base and after-sales capability.”

Ngema notes that local assembly or manufacturing could be considered if the business reaches sufficient scale.

The M10 has a 10 000mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and runs Android 14. It also supports NFC and dual SIMs, and has an IP68 rating for water- and dust-resistance.

The smartphone has a 48MP main camera and is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 octa-core processor.

SolidSA says the device has received ICASA Type Approval under Certificate No TA-2026/1403, clearing a regulatory requirement ahead of its commercial rollout.

The company has not yet disclosed a retail price, or firm launch date.

“We have an internal target retail position for the M10, but we are currently finalising our commercial and distribution channels.

“South African pricing, retail availability and launch-channel information will be announced as SolidSA progresses towards commercial rollout.”

Taking on established brands

SolidSA will enter a smartphone market dominated by established international manufacturers, a challenge that has also faced other locally-founded smartphone brands.

Asked about the failure of Mara Phones to establish itself in the South African market, Ngema says SolidSA would seek to expand gradually rather than build a large cost base before demand is established.

Mara Phones was a high-profile venture launched as Africa’s first full-scale, “made-in-Africa” smartphone manufacturer, but its South African operations ultimately collapsed and liquidated.

“SolidSA’s approach is to grow in stages. We are not starting by investing heavily in our own manufacturing infrastructure. Our immediate priority is establishing market demand, building distribution relationships, securing corporate and consumer customers and maintaining disciplined control of our costs.

“We want commercial demand to drive our expansion rather than building a large cost base ahead of proven demand.

“We also recognise that entering a market dominated by established international brands will not be easy. That is why we are approaching SolidSA as a long-term business rather than expecting immediate scale.”

SolidSA is engaging South Africa’s major mobile operators about potential device evaluations and commercial ranging.

According to Ngema, initial approaches have been made to Vodacom, MTN, Cell C and Telkom, although no commercial stocking or distribution agreements have been announced.

The company is also pursuing marketplace, retail, wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels.

Ngema points out that SolidSA is also targeting corporate customers, particularly industries where workers rely on smartphones in demanding field environments.

“We are pursuing both consumer and corporate opportunities. In the corporate market, for example, we see potential applications in security, construction, logistics, field services and other environments where employees rely heavily on mobile devices during the working day.”

Local manufacturing goal

Although the M10 is manufactured in China, SolidSA says it wants to increase local participation in its supply chain.

“As the company grows and achieves sufficient commercial volumes, our longer-term ambition is to progressively develop more local capability and participation in the value chain.”

SolidSA has also applied to the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) for support for the commercialisation of the M10.

The company submitted a Statement of Interest to TIA on 18 September for the SolidSA M10 Smartphone project. Application No 6841/01 has progressed to the assessment stage, Ngema adds.

The outcome remains pending and SolidSA says no funding approval or TIA endorsement should be inferred from the application.

“The journey behind SolidSA began with the idea of building a South African technology brand focused on practical devices that respond to the realities of our market. Solid Cell Phone Mobile was established in 2023, and since then we have been working on the brand, product development, regulatory requirements, manufacturing relationships and commercialisation strategy.”

Broader aspirations

Ngema says SolidSA’s ambitions extend beyond its first smartphone, although the company is initially focused on establishing the M10 in South Africa.

“SolidSA is not being built around one smartphone. The M10 is our introduction to the market and the first step towards building a technology company that South Africans and Africans can call their own.

“We want to build a company that creates opportunities, develops future technologies and ultimately competes internationally, while remaining proudly rooted in Africa.”

The company eventually wants to expand into other African markets and develop products beyond smartphones.

“We are starting in South Africa, but we are thinking much bigger than South Africa. There is no reason an African technology brand cannot grow from here and eventually compete on the world stage. That is the journey we are beginning with SolidSA.”

Ngema says the company is aware that building a smartphone brand from South Africa will require significant investment and customer trust.

“We know that building a smartphone brand from South Africa will require patience, capital, strong partnerships and, most importantly, customers who trust the product. We are approaching that journey step by step.”