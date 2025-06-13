SA SMEs: You’re not too small to be a target

Ross Anderson, Sophos BU Executive at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Cyber attacks have become a universal business threat, affecting companies both large and small. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly in the crosshairs of cyber criminals precisely because they’re perceived as easier targets. In South Africa, where many SMEs are juggling lean teams, legacy systems and limited resources, this misconception can be a costly one.

Many local businesses assume that because they’re not household names or multinationals, they fly under the radar. But it’s the opposite that’s true. Cyber criminals know that smaller companies are less likely to have comprehensive cyber security defences in place, making them more vulnerable to ransomware, phishing and data breaches.

According to the Sophos State of Ransomware 2024 report, 59% of organisations globally were hit by ransomware in the past year. Local businesses are no exception. Whether you’re in retail, logistics, professional services or tech, if you store sensitive customer data or rely on digital systems, you’re a target.

What’s driving the risk?

Automated attacks don’t discriminate. Malware and phishing campaigns are often sprayed across thousands of e-mail addresses or IP ranges, looking for a weak link.

don’t discriminate. Malware and phishing campaigns are often sprayed across thousands of e-mail addresses or IP ranges, looking for a weak link. Supply chain vulnerabilities mean that attackers may go after smaller businesses to gain access to larger partners or clients.

mean that attackers may go after smaller businesses to gain access to larger partners or clients. Limited internal capacity to monitor and respond to threats in real-time makes it easier for attackers to succeed.

How Sophos MDR levels the playing field

Managed detection and response (MDR) from Sophos brings enterprise-grade protection to SMEs without the need to build an internal security operations centre (SOC). It combines AI-driven threat detection with 24x7 human-led incident response from seasoned analysts.

Duxbury sees MDR as a smart investment for growing businesses that want peace of mind and proactive protection. Sophos MDR acts as your virtual security team, constantly monitoring your environment, hunting for signs of compromise and acting before damage is done.

Here’s why it matters:

Around-the-clock coverage : Threats don’t keep office hours. With Sophos MDR, your network is monitored 24/7 by cyber security experts.

: Threats don’t keep office hours. With Sophos MDR, your network is monitored 24/7 by cyber security experts. Rapid response : In the event of a detected threat, the Sophos team isolates and neutralises the problem before it spreads.

: In the event of a detected threat, the Sophos team isolates and neutralises the problem before it spreads. Cost-effective security : Instead of hiring and retaining in-house security professionals, you get access to a global team with advanced tools and threat intel.

: Instead of hiring and retaining in-house security professionals, you get access to a global team with advanced tools and threat intel. Built to scale: As your business grows, Sophos MDR scales with you. It protects new users, devices and sites without major disruption.

A proactive approach for a risk-filled world

The most dangerous mindset for any SME is “it won’t happen to us”. Cyber attacks are now part of the operating risk of any modern business, regardless of size. The good news is that you don’t need to have a big team or budget to stay protected.

With the right partners and solutions, like Sophos MDR, distributed by Duxbury Networking, SMEs can stay ahead of threats, reduce downtime and build customer trust through stronger digital resilience.

Want to learn more about protecting your business with Sophos MDR?

Reach out to the Duxbury team at support@duxnet.co.za; Duxbury will help you get started the smart way.