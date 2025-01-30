SA software development firm eyes world markets

Retro Rabbit CEO Dion Nair.

South African software development company Retro Rabbit will join forces with SmarTek21, a US-based artificial intelligence (AI)-powered product engineering firm with global operations.

Retro Rabbit believes this move significantly expands its capabilities and reach into world markets.

In a statement, Retro Rabbit says SmarTek21 has a worldwide presence spanning the Americas, India and Europe.

Founded in 2004, Retro Rabbit designs and creates software and operates in the financial sector.

Retro Rabbit CEO Dion Nair notes this development brings opportunities for the local software company, including access to advanced AI and data analytics capabilities, expanded product engineering resources across the US and India, as well as enhanced ability to support global operations.

“Our commitment to delivering exceptional design-led solutions remains unchanged. This amalgamation with SmarTek21 gives us more tools and resources to drive complex business transformations and automate mission-critical business functions,” says Nair.

SmarTek21 executive chairman Al Lalji confirms the company has expanded its portfolio by entering into this partnership. “We are very excited about our collaboration with Retro Rabbit – a product design firm specialising in banking, telecom and insurance solutions.”

Lalji adds that by integrating advanced technologies − like machine learning, natural language processing and multi-cloud environments − SmarTek21 supports enterprises in their respective fields.

“This move provides Retro Rabbit with access to these globally leading technologies, expanding our ability to service our South African customers and providing us with an avenue to introduce our products and services to world markets,” says Nair.