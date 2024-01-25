SA start-up Khoi Tech joins BRICS council

Seati Moloi, CEO and founder of Khoi Tech.

Telkom Group-backed start-up Khoi Tech has joined the manufacturing group of the BRICS Business Council.

Soweto-based Khoi Tech has developed its own smart watch, Khoi Afriwatch1, which provides real-time information on vital health metrics, including heart rate, body temperature, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels and sleep patterns.

The BRICS Business Council's manufacturing group serves as a platform for collaboration and co-operation among businesses in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In a statement, Khoi Tech says its inclusion in the group will help it showcase SA’s technological advancement.

The company has embarked on a collaborative journey with component manufacturers and suppliers that are also integral members of the BRICS consortium, it adds.

Seati Moloi, CEO and founder of Khoi Tech, comments: “Our alignment with the council's objectives fortifies our resolve to explore opportunities for local manufacturing, thereby stimulating economic empowerment and job creation.

“Our partnership with fellow BRICS members in the components manufacturing sector is a strategic move that positions Khoi Tech for exponential growth. This collaboration enables us to leverage a diverse pool of resources, fostering innovation and ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge technology solutions.”

In September, the start-up indicated it planned to supply the national cricket team, the Proteas, with its Khoi Afriwatch1 ahead of last year’s International World Cup.