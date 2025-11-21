SA tech leaders see G20 Summit as catalyst for growth

South Africa is set to host a historic G20 Leaders’ Summit – the first on African soil.

South Africa’s hosting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit has drawn praise from local technology firms, which say the event will spotlight the country’s innovation capabilities, attract foreign investment, and open new opportunities for digital trade and partnerships.

South Africa is set to host a historic G20 Leaders’ Summit – the first on African soil – in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November.

ITWeb spoke with several South African-based tech firms about their expectations for the summit, which comes amid a diplomatic rift between South Africa and the US, the world’s biggest economy.

Naspers, one of SA’s largest and most influential multinational companies, known for its global investments in technology, media and internet businesses, says hosting the G20 Summit is an important moment for the country.

It points out that the event positions SA as a global leader in shaping inclusive economic growth and innovation.

“The G20 allows South Africa to showcase its transformation and progress, and can also help to strengthen international partnerships that can drive investment and development, particularly across emerging markets,” a Naspers spokesperson tells ITWeb via e-mail.

“The summit brings global attention to South Africa’s tech ecosystem, creating opportunities for investment, collaboration and policy alignment. It reinforces initiatives like digital skills training and SME development, and highlights the country’s potential as a hub for AI and digital innovation.”

Naspers and its subsidiary Prosus have actively participated in the B20 Digital Transformation Task Force, chaired by South Africa CEO and executive director Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa.

The firm says through this role, the task force has provided practical recommendations, including expanding inclusive digital infrastructure, embedding digital and AI education, strengthening the ethical governance of emerging technologies, and advancing interoperable digital public infrastructure.

“Together, these measures are designed to ensure digital transformation drives equity, opportunity and trust,” the spokesperson adds.

“Our expectation is that the summit will focus on inclusive, sustainable growth that benefits both advanced and emerging economies. We want to see technology, innovation and skills development positioned as enablers of broader economic opportunity, with responsible AI and strong governance frameworks supporting that ambition.

“We also hope the summit strengthens global cooperation on infrastructure, trade and investment, while highlighting the contributions of countries like SA in shaping solutions for the future. Most importantly, it is an opportunity to build partnerships that unlock innovation, drive competitiveness and expand shared prosperity.”

Naspers SA CEO Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Beyond diplomacy

Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in SA and Botswana, describes hosting the G20 Summit as a momentous occasion, not just diplomatically but also economically and technologically.

“It positions the country as a global convenor at a time when emerging markets are increasingly shaping the future of innovation. Importantly, the G20 platform provides South Africa with an opportunity to enhance its trade and digital capabilities more competitively, both within Africa and on the global stage, by positioning the country as a gateway to the continent’s rapidly-growing markets.

“In doing so, it strengthens SA’s ability to attract investment, expand intra-African trade, and open new commercial pathways beyond the continent.”

Suleman adds that Cassava Technologies sees the summit, and particularly the focus on digital transformation, as a chance to demonstrate the firm’s support for Africa’s digital growth.

“It opens opportunities to connect with global partners and push forward important goals like better infrastructure and wider internet access. Collaboration is key for us, and we look forward to building stronger relationships with global investors, technology leaders and policymakers.”

He notes the G20 and its business arm, the B20, are emphasising digital and technological innovation, secure digital infrastructure and inclusive connectivity. The G20 Tech Challenge, a flagship initiative under SA’s Presidency, is spotlighting scalable African solutions in fintech, digital platforms and cyber security.

“At the B20 Summit, which convenes global business leaders, there is a focus on skills development, digital empowerment and future-ready economic policy. These discussions will influence investment flows, regulatory frameworks and public-private partnerships in the tech sector,” Suleman explains.

“For us, it’s about accelerating digital inclusion and bringing the necessary solutions and services that will help build Africa’s digital ecosystem. We are particularly encouraged by the G20’s emphasis on cultivating a skilled digital workforce, enhancing cross-border infrastructure, and enabling the rapid rollout of next-generation digital services.”

According to Suleman, digital transformation and innovation are central to South Africa’s G20 Presidency agenda, with a focus on strengthening the digital ecosystem, spanning digital public platforms, AI, cyber security and social inclusion.

“These themes are being advanced through initiatives like the G20 TechSprint Challenge and discussions within the B20 Summit, which focus on enabling scalable digital solutions, harmonising regulatory frameworks, nurturing digital skills, and fostering an environment where start-ups, SMMEs and innovators can thrive.

“Cassava believes the G20 and B20 platforms are crucial to helping Africa play a stronger role in the digital economy.”

Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in SA and Botswana.

Aerospace tech expertise

South African defence and aerospace company Milkor is using the summit to showcase the Milkor 380 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), an advanced medium-altitude, long-endurance platform developed entirely in SA.

The Centurion-based company says the UAV demonstrates the country’s growing prowess in aerospace technology and its potential to enhance security, surveillance and operational efficiency.

In an e-mail interview with ITWeb, Daniel du Plessis, communications director at Milkor, says the company has been supported by organisations such as AMD, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, and other government departments in preparing for the G20.

“These opportunities are key driving factors for Milkor and the South African defence industry to showcase true South African technologies.”

Du Plessis notes South African tech companies, including those in defence, produce world-leading technologies.

“If you look at the members of the G20, 11 of the 21 members do not currently have medium-altitude, long-endurance UAV development and manufacturing capabilities. South Africa is among the six members of the G20 that has the capacity and skills required to develop and manufacture drones of this size and scale.

“As the requirement for unmanned technology increases globally, members of the G20, as well as invited countries attending the summit, have the opportunity to witness these technologies for themselves, driving further economic growth and job creation for SA.”

The Milkor 380 UAV is a medium-altitude, long-endurance platform developed entirely in SA.

Pinch of salt

On the other hand, Grant Phillips, group CEO of E4, expresses scepticism. “I don’t have high levels of confidence that too much will be executed during G20, though issues like digital public infrastructure and access to affordable connectivity will undoubtedly be on the agenda. I have no doubt that SA and others will discuss SA Connect and Operation Vulindlela and what that means for SA.

“That said, I doubt this will be seen as advancement by other nations; more a case of SA playing catch up. Foreign direct investment, particularly as it relates to infrastructure, is still tricky with the ongoing B-BBEE requirements, particularly at a national level, where any real step change will need to be implemented.

“It should also be noted that if there is no United States presence, India and China will probably dominate the tech narrative, particularly as it pertains to regulatory frameworks in areas like AI.”

Meanwhile, president Cyril Ramaphosa says the G20 process is moving ahead decisively with or without the US, after president Donald Trump threatened to block the adoption of any joint declaration under SA’s G20 Presidency.

Speaking to the media as he left the G20 Social Summit to address the B20 gathering, Ramaphosa expressed confidence that negotiations were nearing completion, despite US objections.

“We will have a declaration. The talks are going extremely well. I'm confident we are moving towards a declaration, and they are now just dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s. Without the United States, the whole process of the G20 is moving forward. We will not be bullied. We will not agree to be bullied,” the president said yesterday.