Malatsi calls for ethical AI as SA leads G20 task force

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more embedded in people’s lives, this shift also brings about new responsibilities, says communications minister Solly Malatsi.

As a result, the speed and scale of AI adoption should serve as a reminder that innovation without ethical guardrails can deepen inequality, amplify bias and erode trust.

Malatsi, who is minister in the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), was speaking yesterday at the opening of the G20 ministerial task force on AI, data governance and sustainable development, in Cape Town.

The task force was established in line with SA’s G20 Presidency programme, with the aim to reflect the priority the SA Presidency attaches to AI, data governance and innovation as key enablers of sustainable and inclusive development.

Addressing the AI task force ministers, Malatsi noted that as AI advances, challenges related to data privacy, discrimination, misinformation and unequal access are already rising.

“These realities highlight the urgent need for effective governance frameworks and shared principles to ensure AI works in the service of all humanity.

“It reminds us that global dialogue on AI must be matched by practical action, capacity-building and resource mobilisation, particularly for developing economies.”

The minister’s comments come as South Africa is in the process of crafting a comprehensive national policy on AI.

The DCDT is at the forefront of AI regulation in SA. Following the release of the draft national AI plan document in April 2024, the department published the national policy framework for AI in October 2024, and requested feedback from the ICT industry and other stakeholders.

According to Malatsi, across the international system, there is a shift from broad AI declarations to concrete implementation.

Among notable mentions is the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly Resolutions, together with the Global Digital Compact, which has created a foundation for safe, secure and trustworthy AI systems that are fair, transparent and accountable, he stated.

“These instruments call for enhanced international cooperation, capacity-building and knowledge-sharing, and they align closely with the work of this task force.

“The G20 has long been at the forefront of this global conversation. Under Japan’s Presidency, members adopted the ‘Principles for the Responsible Stewardship of Trustworthy AI’, establishing a global benchmark.

“India advanced this agenda through its focus on ‘Harnessing AI Responsibly for Good and for All’, while Brazil helped translate principles into practice through the Unesco-supported ‘AI for Good’ framework and the ‘AI Readiness and Capacity Assessment Toolkit’.

“South Africa now builds upon these achievements, grounding the G20 Presidency in Africa’s development priorities and a vision of shared prosperity.”

Africa’s AI voice

According to Malatsi, France and Rwanda recently convened global forums to examine the opportunities and risks of AI.

In addition, the Brazilian G20 Presidency placed AI at the centre of its digital agenda, and next year, India will host the AI for Impact Summit.

Therefore, continuing this momentum, SA is preparing to host its own AI for Good Impact Africa Summit in Johannesburg on 31 October, he revealed.

The gathering is expected to bring together governments, researchers, innovators and civil society to advance Africa’s AI ecosystem and ensure the continent has a strong voice in global discussions, he added.

The minister highlighted that approximately 2.9 billion people remain offline, noting that if AI is to become a true catalyst for inclusive development, then connectivity, affordability and access must form part of the shared agenda.

“Through this task force, the G20 has a unique opportunity to chart a path towards accessible, ethical and resource-efficient AI systems that are environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive.

“Our goal is to ensureartificial intelligence is a force for good, driving equitable growth,deepening innovation and strengthening the bond between technology andhumanity.

“Let us work together to shape a future where no country is left behind, where technology uplifts every person, and where the promise of AI translates into a lived reality of opportunity, dignity and progress for all.”