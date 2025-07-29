South Africa, China to collab on AI research and innovation

SA’s communications ministry delegation (right) engage their Chinese counterparts during an investment-focused visit to China.

South Africa and China have agreed to formally advance a proposed memorandum of understanding on artificial intelligence (AI) cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement, according to the communications ministry, aims to unlock collaborative research, innovation and application of AI in critical sectors, such as education, agriculture and public service delivery.

The agreement was reached during the recent investment-focused visit to China by communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi and his high-level delegation.

Malatsi and the delegation, made up of senior officials responsible for digital infrastructure, AI, cyber security, bilateral partnerships and communications from his department, held engagements with Chinese counterparts in Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai.

According to the ministry, the engagements were aimed at securing support for SA’s digital transformation agenda.

Additionally, the delegation’s collective mandate was to engage Chinese partners on projects that could accelerate connectivity, enhance digital skills and support inclusive innovation across SA.

As part of its engagement with the China Satellite Network Company, the department says the delegation explored the development of a satellite broadband initiative to improve last-mile connectivity in rural and underserved communities.

“This aligns with South Africa’s commitment to closing the digital divide and enhancing access to education, healthcare and digital public infrastructure,” it states.

The department’s delegation also engaged the Export-Import Bank of China, where it highlighted the urgent need for increased development financing to support SA’s digital infrastructure rollout, particularly the expansion of broadband connectivity to remote and disadvantaged areas.

Digital for all

With over 3.1 billion citizens yet to come online, the expense of smartphones has widely been touted as the biggest barrier to connectivity.

In 2023, GSM Association (GSMA) Sub-Saharan Africa head Angela Wamola toldITWeb that despite Sub-Saharan Africa being the fastest-growing mobile region in the world, the availability of affordable devices remains a hurdle.

GSMA projections show 50% of the Sub-Saharan Africa population will have a mobile subscription or use mobile services by 2025. However, only 22% of the population access 3G and 4G internet, meaning 78% of the population is offline, Wamola revealed.

Malatsi, who has been a long-time advocate of affordable smartphones to drive digital inclusion, visited the headquarters of Chinese technology companies, including Honor and Huawei.

The department confirms that the engagements formed part of a broader initiative in support of its campaign for smart devices for learners and entrepreneurs. As a result, it states that several “exciting partnerships” were secured, which will be announced in the coming days.

The South African delegation also participated in a roundtable hosted by the China branch of the BRICS Institute of Future Networks, which brought together Chinese ICT firms to explore collaboration on broadband expansion, smart device accessibility and digital skills development.

“The discussions reflected growing international interest in South Africa’s digital policy direction and economic potential.”

The delegation also attended the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and the high-level meeting on global AI governance in Shanghai, where the rapid pace at which AI is transforming the world and the urgency for global collaboration in ensuring AI technologies are inclusive, ethical and development-oriented were highlighted.

“These engagements underscore South Africa’s commitment to building international partnerships aligned with its national development priorities,” says the communications department.

“Through increased investment, shared expertise and deepened digital cooperation, government aims to ensure all South Africans, particularly those in underserved communities, can also participate meaningfully in the digital economy.”

The GSMA highlights that with a supportive policy framework, the digital economy could contribute up to 20% of SA’s gross domestic product by 2028, benefiting sectors such as education and healthcare, while creating pathways to sustainable employment.