SA Teen Entrepreneur Foundation and AdNotes selected 25 LCNOs to advance community-led digital connectivity in SA

AdNotes with selected LCNO representatives pose for a group photo during the technical training session hosted by MiRO.

The SA Teen Entrepreneur Foundation, in collaboration with implementing partner AdNotes and with support from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), is proud to announce the successful selection of 25 local community network operators (LCNOs) for the Advancing Sustainable Connectivity and Community-Led Digital Economies project.

These 25 passionate, community-driven small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) were chosen from a highly competitive applicant pool based on their dedication to digital inclusion, technical capability and alignment with South Africa’s national broadband objectives. The project, which has now officially launched, focuses on bridging the digital divide in underserved rural and township areas across seven provinces: Northern Cape, Western Cape, North-West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

“South Africa’s rural and township communities remain largely marginalised in the digital economy due to limited access to affordable and reliable internet. High broadband costs and infrastructure challenges continue to restrict opportunities for education, employment, government services and small business growth,” said Lydia Zingoni, Founder of the SA Teen Entrepreneur Foundation.

“Our vision is to create thriving digital economies at the grassroots level, where every community can access the opportunities of the modern world. By empowering these LCNOs with training, mentorship and real-world deployment opportunities, we’re not just connecting people – we’re fostering entrepreneurship, job creation and inclusive growth in areas long left behind,” Zingoni added.

LCNO delegates and AdNotes conduct a site visit as part of the practical component of the training programme.

Sphumelele Ndlovu, COO at AdNotes, emphasised the importance of community participation: “Connectivity is no longer a luxury – it is the foundation of opportunity in the modern economy. At AdNotes, we are proud to support an initiative that expands broadband access while empowering local entrepreneurs through the Open Access Network model. By backing local community network operators, we are helping communities become active participants in creating and sustaining their own connectivity, unlocking local innovation and ensuring rural and township areas can fully participate in South Africa’s digital future.”

The selected LCNOs are:

The 25 LCNOs participants gather after a training session that equips them with technical and operational skills to expand reliable internet access across surrounding regions.

LCNOs play a vital role as last-mile broadband providers in areas where larger ISPs often cannot reach. Many, however, face challenges including limited technical capacity, insufficient business skills and complex regulatory requirements. This initiative addresses those gaps through accredited training in technologies such as MikroTik and Ubiquiti, ICASA licensing support, the Zero-to-Hero mentorship programme and opportunities to serve as sub-contractors in national broadband deployments.

Key expected outcomes include:

Workforce empowerment: Equipping LCNOs with advanced technical skills in fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies to close South Africa’s digital skills gap and enable sustainable operations and innovation.

Equipping LCNOs with advanced technical skills in fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies to close South Africa’s digital skills gap and enable sustainable operations and innovation. Regulatory and operational excellence: Improving compliance, streamlining processes and boosting productivity for long-term competitiveness.

Improving compliance, streamlining processes and boosting productivity for long-term competitiveness. Grassroots connectivity: Deployment of 250 public WiFi hotspots, connection of 150 public facilities (schools, clinics, libraries) and linking 1 500 homes to enable e-learning, remote work and real-time communication.

Deployment of 250 public WiFi hotspots, connection of 150 public facilities (schools, clinics, libraries) and linking 1 500 homes to enable e-learning, remote work and real-time communication. Inclusive economic growth: Overcoming geographical and socio-economic barriers to promote digital participation, local economic growth, youth empowerment and poverty reduction.

AdNotes and LCNO representatives during a site assessment visit to evaluate connectivity requirements and infrastructure needs.

Leveraging strategic partnerships with entities such as Foreign, commonwealth and development office (FCDO), Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), Seacom, and Solcon Capital, the project employs agile frameworks like Better Ways of Working (BWOW) and Business in a Box (BIB) to ensure efficient implementation from October 2025 to June 2026. This community-centered approach supports the National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030 and is expected to create ripple effects in job creation and poverty reduction, with a strong emphasis on youth and women.

As the project moves into its training and deployment phases, the SA Teen Entrepreneur Foundation and AdNotes remain committed to scaling this successful model nationwide. Government bodies, NGOs, private sector partners and philanthropists are invited to collaborate in building a more connected and inclusive South Africa. For more information on the project or partnership opportunities, contact: hello@adnotes.co.za.

Connect with us today: e-mail: hello@adnotes.co.za