SA teen linked to global child exploitation networks

A SAPS sting operation resulted in the discovery of devices containing explicit images and videos. (Source: iStock)

A 16-year-old Western Cape teenager remains in police custody after he was arrested on charges related to online child sexual abuse material.

This, after the matter was postponed to 20 August, for a medical examination by the district surgeon, says the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The teen, arrested on Monday, appeared before the Western Cape’s Malmesbury Magistrates’ Court yesterday, for allegedly accessing, possessing, facilitating and downloading child sexual abuse material.

The arrest was the result of the SAPS, working closely with international law enforcement agencies.

In a statement, the SAPS says devices containing explicit images and videos were seized during the arrest, adding that several child victims have been identified so far.

“A preliminary on-site analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices uncovered explicit images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and animal mutilation. The devices will undergo comprehensive forensic analysis to determine the full extent of the alleged offences.”

The police note that possible additional offences relating to fraud and money-laundering form part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the statement, the SAPS national Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) team operationalised intelligence received from the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations at the US Embassy, and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The intelligence indicated that a target suspected of being linked to violent online networks commonly referred to as “764” was believed to be in South Africa.

“The 764 networks are violent international online extremist networks associated with child exploitation. These perpetrators reportedly target, blackmail and coerce minors into online sexual abuse, animal torture and other forms of harmful criminal activity.

“Following extensive investigations, the national SECI team traced the teenager to an address in Malmesbury, where he was arrested on Monday,” states the police.