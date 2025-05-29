SA under siege: Why cyber security must be a business imperative. (Image: Decision Inc.)

As digital transformation accelerates across industries, cyber adversaries are becoming more sophisticated, leveraging automation, AI-driven attacks and ransomware as a service (RaaS) models to exploit vulnerabilities at scale. South Africa has emerged as a prime target, accounting for 40% of ransomware attacks on the continent.

Organisations that fail to take a proactive cyber security approach risk operational disruption, financial losses, regulatory non-compliance and long-term reputational damage.

The rising threat landscape: A strategic risk to business continuity

January 2025: The South African Weather Service (SAWS) was hit by a cyber attack led by the ransomware as a service group, RansomHub. The attack disrupted critical services, affecting aviation and marine forecasts.

March 2025: Astral Foods, South Africa’s largest chicken producer, suffered a cyber attack on 16 March 2025. The attack impacted the company’s ability to produce chicken and make deliveries to customers.

March 2025: Pam Golding Properties experienced a cyber security breach in early March 2025, where an unauthorised party accessed its CRM system. Client contact details and ID numbers were exposed.

April 2025: Cell C confirms stolen data has been leaked by cyber attackers. Mobile operator urges vigilance as it works with authorities to mitigate the impact of the security breach.

April 2025: Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, experienced a cyber security incident that resulted in unauthorised access to personal information of some customers in certain markets.

These incidents are not anomalies; they highlight systemic vulnerabilities that cyber criminals continue to exploit. Attackers are no longer focused solely on large enterprises – small and mid-sized businesses, public sector organisations and supply chain partners are equally at risk.

Seventy-one percent of cyber leaders believe that small organisations have reached a critical tipping point in being unable to secure themselves against growing cyber threats, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025.

The cost of cyber insecurity: A business survival issue

The impact of cyber attacks extends beyond immediate financial losses. A breach affects every facet of an organisation’s operations, eroding stakeholder trust and exposing businesses to regulatory scrutiny. Key consequences include:

Operational disruption : Ransomware attacks frequently lead to prolonged system outages, affecting service delivery.

: Ransomware attacks frequently lead to prolonged system outages, affecting service delivery. Financial losses : Costs extend beyond ransom payments to include regulatory fines, lost revenue and incident response expenses.

: Costs extend beyond ransom payments to include regulatory fines, lost revenue and incident response expenses. Reputational damage : Breaches undermine customer confidence, affecting long-term business viability.

: Breaches undermine customer confidence, affecting long-term business viability. Regulatory compliance risks: Data breaches may result in non-compliance with GDPR, POPIA, ISO 27001 and NIST standards, leading to legal repercussions.

A Gartner report projects that by 2025, 45% of global organisations will have experienced attacks on their software supply chains, a significant increase from 2021. This highlights the urgent need for organisations to go beyond basic security controls and adopt a strategic, risk-based approach to cyber security that protects their digital ecosystems from emerging threats.

The evolution of cyber threats: A shift towards proactive defence

Cyber criminals have evolved, exploiting new attack vectors and leveraging advanced tools that outpace reactive security measures. Key threat trends include:

AI-driven attacks: Adversaries use machine learning to automate attacks, evade detection and accelerate the exploitation of vulnerabilities.

Ransomware as a service (RaaS): Cyber criminals now operate like businesses, offering ransomware toolkits to less sophisticated attackers, driving a surge in ransomware incidents.

Supply chain security risks: Attackers exploit vulnerabilities in third-party vendors and service providers to gain access to critical systems.

Endpoint vulnerabilities: The rise of remote work has expanded the attack surface, exposing corporate networks to unmanaged devices and unsecure access points.

Insider threats and social engineering: Phishing remains one of the most effective attack methods, leveraging human error to bypass traditional security controls.

Building a cyber resilient organisation: Key strategic priorities

Organisations must shift from a reactive to a proactive security posture, embedding cyber security into broader enterprise risk management frameworks. A holistic cyber security strategy should include:

Continuous risk assessments: Conduct ongoing vulnerability scans and security posture evaluations to identify weaknesses before attackers do. Threat intelligence and monitoring: Leverage AI-driven analytics and real-time monitoring to detect and respond to threats before they escalate. Zero-trust architecture: Implement identity-centric security controls, ensuring that no user or device is inherently trusted. Incident response and recovery planning: Develop and test structured response plans to minimise downtime and mitigate damage. Cyber security awareness training: Empower employees to recognise phishing attempts, insider threats and other social engineering tactics.

Securing the future: Why expert-led cyber strategies are essential

As cyber threats grow in sophistication, organisations must invest in cyber security expertise that aligns with their unique risk profile and industry-specific challenges. However, the global shortage of skilled cyber security professionals makes it increasingly difficult for businesses to build in-house capabilities.

Organisations should consider strategic partnerships to access best-in-class cyber security expertise, tools and methodologies. Decision Inc. provides tailored cyber security solutions designed to help businesses achieve cyber resilience through:

Comprehensive cyber risk assessments – identifying vulnerabilities across networks, cloud environments, endpoints and third-party integrations to strengthen security posture.

– identifying vulnerabilities across networks, cloud environments, endpoints and third-party integrations to strengthen security posture. AI-driven threat detection – implementing real-time monitoring, predictive analytics and automated response mechanisms to counter emerging threats before they escalate.

– implementing real-time monitoring, predictive analytics and automated response mechanisms to counter emerging threats before they escalate. Incident response and business continuity planning – developing structured incident response frameworks to ensure rapid containment, minimal downtime and effective remediation.

– developing structured incident response frameworks to ensure rapid containment, minimal downtime and effective remediation. Ongoing cyber security awareness and training – Empowering employees with the knowledge and skills to recognise threats, mitigate risks and prevent human error-driven breaches.

Cyber security is no longer just about preventing attacks; it is about ensuring business continuity, regulatory compliance and long-term resilience in an increasingly hostile digital landscape. Organisations that invest in a strategic, proactive security approach today will be the ones that remain competitive and trusted in the digital economy.