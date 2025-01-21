SA urged not to compromise transformation agenda for Starlink

Starlink is an LEO satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Non-profit organisation Public Interest SA is urging the South African government not to bend its transformation policies to accommodate the launch of Elon Musk’s Starlink low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity solution in the country.

SA is still eagerly awaiting Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service in the country. With Starlink already launching in SA’s Southern African peers, there’s been a lot of questions around why the satellite-based internet service has yet to be launched in the tech billionaire’s country of birth.

Although Starlink is available in Botswana, Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia, South Africans have been waiting for the service since 2021. Starlink's online coverage map shows the date for the service’s availability in the country as “unknown”.

There was hope that the service would soon be available in SA after president Cyril Ramaphosa met with Musk in New York last year.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) recently told ITWeb that it is yet to receive a formal application from Starlink for its services to operate in the country.

Amid the Starlink wait, in December the telecoms regulator said it will pronounce its licensing framework for satellite-based internet services in 2025.

Troubling paradox

Tebogo Khaas, chairman of Public Interest SA, notes Starlink’s delayed launch in South Africa stems largely from its unwillingness to meet the regulatory stipulation that major players, including multinationals, allocate at least 30% equity to black ownership.

“This resistance underscores a troubling paradox: while Musk champions unfettered capitalism, his American counterparts, including US president Donald Trump, advocate strict measures to protect national interests, as evidenced by the ongoing TikTok ownership saga,” says Khaas.

In the US, he adds, the political right frequently invokes national security and economic sovereignty to justify interventionist policies, such as mandating 50% US ownership of Chinese-owned TikTok.

“Yet, when South Africa insists on policies aimed at redressing historical inequities and fostering inclusivity in business, it faces disdain from global corporations. This double standard is both glaring and unacceptable.

“If the US can justify prioritisingits national interests, why should South Africa be expected to compromise itstransformation agenda for the convenience of a billionaire tech mogul?”

Tebogo Khaas, chairman of Public Interest SA.

According to Khaas, broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE), while not without flaws, remains a cornerstone of SA’s socio-economic transformation.

He explains that it aims to address centuries of racial and economic disenfranchisement, levelling the playing field in a society still grappling with inequality.

“Allowing Starlink – or any other corporation – to circumvent these policies would not only undermine the transformative goals of B-BBEE, but also set a dangerous precedent for other sectors,” he says.

“South Africa cannot afford to erode its regulatory frameworks to appease foreign investors, no matter how enticing their offerings.”

He points out that the narrative that B-BBEE is an impediment to business ignores the successes achieved by companies that have embraced transformation.

“Instead of seeking exemptions, corporations like Starlink should explore creative ways to integrate black ownership into their business models. Doing so would not only align with South Africa’s laws, but also foster goodwill and trust among the local population – a critical factor for long-term success,” Khaas adds.

He urges ICASA to stand firm in upholding the regulatory requirements, saying ICASA’s role is not merely to rubber-stamp foreign ventures, but to ensure they operate in a manner consistent with national policy and the broader public interest.

“Granting Starlink a special dispensation would compromise the integrity of the regulatory framework and potentially open the floodgates for similar demands from other multinational corporations.

“President Ramaphosa’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment are commendable, especially as the country navigates persistent economic challenges. However, investment must not come at the expense of South Africa’s sovereignty, or the principles of fairness and inclusivity. True economic growth is not merely a function of capital inflow, but also of equitable participation in that growth by all citizens.”

Khaas believes Musk’s Starlink represents an exciting opportunity to bridge SA’s digital divide, particularly in underserved rural areas.

“But this opportunity must not come at the cost of diluting the hard-fought gains of transformation. The message to Musk and other global corporations should be clear: South Africa welcomes innovation and investment, but not at the expense of its values and laws.

“It is time for South African leaders to demonstrate unwavering commitment to the nation’s transformation agenda. Allowing Musk to bypass B-BBEE requirements would be a betrayal of the millions who continue to bear the brunt of historical injustices. As the world watches, South Africa must show that economic progress and social justice can co-exist — without compromise.”

Don’t leave SMMEs behind

Meanwhile, Leon Rolls, president of Progressive Blacks in ICT (PBICT), adds the lobby group has always supported the landing of Starlink in SA, as it will revolutionise the entire telecommunications sector in the country.

“We, as the PBICT, love radical change that takes the country forward. It’s a pity that we live in a country that only has the interest of the haves and totally ignores the have-nots. Our position remains the same: do not leave out our SMMEs; they must be role players and key partners in this,” says Rolls.

“We also request that as part of the obligation to bridge the digital divide, Starlink must fund the broadband access fund and SA Connect as part of its social development obligation in the space. This will help connect schools and the poor communities that cannot afford connectivity.”