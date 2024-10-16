SAB Foundation awards R18m to tech start ups

Winners of the SAB Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards.

A total of 23 outstanding South African tech start-ups received millions in funding from the SAB Foundation Social Innovation Awards and Disability Empowerment Awards. The awards ceremony was held in Johannesburg recently.

For the Disability Empowerment Awards, the Vusmuzi Initiative took first place (R1.3 million), team Enabled: Affordable Hearing Solutions took second place (R950 000) and Chief Ralekhudu Enterprises came third (R650 000).

Vusmzi Initiative (Eastern Cape) is a sustainable online apiculture and agriculture model that empowers people with disabilities to establish beekeeping enterprises.

Enabled: Affordable Hearing Solutions (Western Cape) is a software solution designed to assist individuals with hearing and visual impairments.

Chief Ralekhudu Enterprises (Gauteng) is a programme that provides scarce skills training for persons with disabilities, and the opportunity to earn a certified occupational qualification in wheelchair and assistive device servicing, repair and refurbishment.

Lethabo, an AI-powered platform enabling users to manage electricity and water services in their native language, claimed the top spot in the Social Innovation category, scooping R1.3 million. The app simplifies bill payments, issue reporting and general enquiries across languages, including isiZulu, Afrikaans and Sesotho, using natural language processing.

The Disability Empowerment Awards were open to entrepreneurs that have an innovative solution that tackles social issues faced by underserved communities, or enhances economic access and empowerment for persons with disabilities.

The SAB Social Innovation Awards programme is aimed at innovators, entrepreneurs, institutions and social enterprises with prototypes or early-stage businesses that can solve social issues in our country.

Held in partnership with the Medunsa Organisation for Disabled Entrepreneurs, the Disability Empowerment Awards are an extension of the Social Innovations Awards, and support innovators and entrepreneurs with grant funding, tailored mentorship and business development.

According to SAB, this year, the entries for both awards showcased ground-breaking solutions to social issues in health, food waste management, environment, education and other industries.

“The Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards are designed to support entrepreneurs who are developing impactful solutions to address critical social challenges faced by women, youth, people in rural areas and people with disabilities,” says Bridgit Evans, executive director of the SAB Foundation.

“These capable innovators will receive comprehensive support, including funding, business mentorship and coaching, access to mental health resources, and the opportunity to connect with a community of like-minded entrepreneurs through our provincial impact meet-ups. This holistic approach ensures they are equipped to drive meaningful change and scale their businesses effectively.”

In 2023, one of the winning social innovations was a waste management solution that converts recyclables into market-ready products, according to SAB.

Another innovation was a reusable asthma pump sleeve, designed for children and the elderly. In the Disability Empowerment category, a high-quality silicone prosthetic liner for amputees that acts as a shock absorber while walking was awarded first place.

“This is the 14th cohort of our Social Innovation Awards programme and the ninth cohort in the Disability Empowerment Awards programme who will be embarking on their entrepreneurial journey with us,” notes Evans.

“To date, we have invested over R185 million to assist 326 social innovators to grow their businesses. They have created 3 261 new jobs and collectively employed 4 475 people, which has indirectly impacted 17 900 livelihoods.

“The different innovations they are working on have positively impacted the lives of over eight million people, diverted over 1.3 million tonnes of waste from landfill and saved 300 million litres of water.”

For a list of all winners, visit the SAB Foundation website.