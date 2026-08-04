SABC+ notches up more registered users

SABC+ notches up three million registered users.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC’s) streaming platform, SABC+, has surpassed three million registered users, the public broadcaster announced yesterday.

This, as the SABC marked 90 years of public broadcasting over the weekend.

“As our audience continues to grow, so too does our ability to connect brands with engaged viewers through meaningful, data -driven advertising solutions,” comments Sibusiso Gumbi, head of marketing responsible for platforms and channels at SABC.

South Africa’s streaming market continues to heat up, with international players such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBOMax and Hong Kong-based Viu jostling for a slice of the market.

On the local front, there are players like DStv Stream (formerly Showmax) and eMedia Investments’ eVOD.

To keep up with the move from linear TV to streaming, the SABC introduced its freemium-based over-the-top platform in November 2022. It offers live television, radio , video-on-demand, catch-up content and interactive digital experiences.

The platform was overhauled and relaunched in July 2024, introducing a redesigned user interface, mandatory re-registration, new applications across multiple devices and a “robust” catch-up service. The SABC also expanded its catalogue by adding classic local content from the 1980s and 1990s, while maintaining a hybrid model of free and premium content.

By reaching three million users, SABC+ has surpassed earlier targets of attracting one million registered users by the 2027/28 financial year.

In the March 2025 Estimates of National Expenditure document published by National Treasury, the historically financially-strained SABC said it expects to derive 78.3% (R17.6 billion) of its revenue over the medium-term expenditure framework period through advertising and other commercial activities.

“As the platform continues to evolve, SABC+ remains focused on expanding its content offering, enhancing the user experience and creating greater value for audiences,” reads a statement.

Meanwhile, communications minister Solly Malatsi and chairperson of the communications portfolio committee Khusela Sangoni-Diko congratulated the SABC on its 90th anniversary and its contribution as South Africa’s public broadcaster.

They also commended SABC journalists, producers, technical professionals, artists, administrators and executives who have remained dedicated to keeping South Africans informed, connected and entertained.

I wish the corporation every success as it continues to adapt to a changing media landscape while fulfilling its vital public mandate, says Malatsi.

“While the SABC has much to celebrate, I am equally mindful of its ongoing transformation journey as it modernises its funding model, strengthens governance and adapts to a rapidly changing media landscape. The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies remains committed to working with the SABC board and management to support the corporation’s long-term sustainability as a trusted, independent public broadcaster.”

Sangoni-Diko notes the SABC continues to play a critical role in ensuring universal access to news and information, educational programming, indigenous language content, sports and entertainment.

She acknowledges the public broadcaster’s ability to navigate “significant financial, governance and technological challenges” over the years, adding that sustained efforts remain necessary to secure its long-term financial sustainability.

“The 90th anniversary of the SABC is not merely a celebration of an institution’s longevity. It is a celebration of a national asset that has amplified the voices, stories and aspirations of South Africans across generations,” says the chairperson.