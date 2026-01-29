Microsoft to deliver free AI training via SABC Plus

From left: Lungile Binza, COO of SABC; Zia Mansoor, Microsoft Corporate VP of data and AI; and Vukani Mngxati, Microsoft South Africa CEO.

Microsoft South Africa and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have collaborated to make artificial intelligence ( AI ) fluency and digital skills training freely available to millions of South Africans through the SABC Plus digital platform.

The collaboration was announced today at the 2026 Microsoft AI Tour Johannesburg. It is being driven by Microsoft Elevate, the company’s skills development initiative focused on preparing individuals and organisations for an AI-enabled economy.

It builds on Microsoft’s AI Skills Initiative, launched in 2025, under which the company committed to training one million South Africans by 2026.

Microsoft says that since the launch of the AI Skills Initiative, it has engaged four million learners, trained 1.4 million individuals and issued credentials to close to 500 000 people. The partnership with the SABC is intended to extend the reach of these programmes through a national digital platform.

Under the agreement, Microsoft and the SABC plan to integrate AI fluency modules, update digital literacy pathways and introduce co-branded digital badges on SABC Plus. The platform has more than 1.9 million registered users, with around 25% active users. Learners will be able to access content on demand, complete assessments and earn credentials linked to employability.

“AI can be a powerful bridge to opportunity,” said Tiara Pathon, Microsoft Elevate AI skills director, South Africa, speaking at the event.

“By partnering with the SABC, we aim to embed digital and AI skills into the daily lives of millions of South Africans. This initiative ensures that learners, educators and job seekers alike can access practical, credentialed pathways that prepare them for tomorrow’s workforce. Democratising AI skills is not just a goal − it is our responsibility to shape a more inclusive digital economy.”

The announcement comes amid growing demand for AI-related skills across the globe. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 identifies AI and data skills among the fastest-growing skills categories globally through to 2030.

LinkedIn data shows AI hiring increasing by 25% year-on-year, while job postings requiring AI literacy have grown by 70%, including in non-technical roles.

Microsoft says the programme aligns with national priorities to address the digital divide and prepare young people for the future of work.

“South Africa’s future depends on how we equip our people with the skills to thrive in an AI-driven world,” says Vukani Mngxati, CEO of Microsoft South Africa.

“This commitment with SABC Plus is a milestone in our journey to scale access, accelerate employability and empower communities. By bringing learning directly to where people are − on their devices, in their homes − we are turning ambition into real outcomes. Together, we are building a nation ready for the opportunities of the digital era.”

Microsoft’s most recent AI Diffusion Report indicates that AI adoption in South Africa increased from 19.3% in the first half of 2025 to 21.1% in the second half. Globally, generative AI tools are used by 16.3% of the population, up from 15.1% earlier in the year.

"Yet, adoption in the Global North is nearly twice as fast as in the Global South, highlighting the need for inclusive programmes that help to bridge the digital divide,” says Pathon.

The report also notes that countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Norway, Ireland, France and Spain, which invested early in digital infrastructure, AI skills development and public sector adoption, continue to lead in AI usage.

Also speaking at the event, Lungile Binza, SABC COO, pointed out: “As South Africa’s only public broadcaster, the SABC has a mandate to inform, educate, entertain and empower our citizens. SABC Plus, the biggest free to air internet-based platform in Africa, is a critical national platform for accessible educational programming.

“This partnership with Microsoft further strengthens our commitment to delivering relevant, future-facing learning at scale, while also investing in the development of critical skills in the broadcasting industry. Integrating AI and digital content into SABC Plus, we are opening new opportunities and ensuring innovation serves the public good.”

The memorandum of understanding with the SABC builds on several initiatives launched under Microsoft Elevate in South Africa, including Ikamva Digital for TVET colleges, ElevateHer, Civic AI and the Youth Employment Service 50K Certification Programme.