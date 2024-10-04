Sabinet adds AI assistant to legal resources portal

Sabinet’s NetLaw AI Research Assistant is an advanced AI chat and retrieval tool.

Sabinet, an online portfolio of African journals and databases, has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its NetLaw national legislation service.

According to a statement, the new service − NetLaw AI Research Assistant − is powered by advanced AI to help users of the site easily run advanced searches on legislation-related information and generate more refined search results.

The new tools also allow users to ask direct questions, enabling the research assistant to provide precise answers, along with suggestions for relevant documents – significantly reducing the time spent manually sifting through sources, says Sabinet.

NetLaw provides updates on new national legislation, Acts, rules and regulations, allowing individuals, businesses and organisations to stay up to date in their compliance with SA’s evolving legal landscape, says the organisation.

“We are excited to introduce the NetLaw AI Research Assistant − an advanced AI chat and retrieval tool that transforms how subscribers explore and engage with South African legislation,” notes Sanet Vos, Sabinet head of product.

Sabinet’s NetLaw AI Research Assistant is available to the public and NetLaw subscribers.

It includes AI-driven discovery, in-document exploration, related document search, export functionality and easier access to applicable legislation-related content.

It aims to improve access to legislative information, while changing how some users interact with the law and navigate complex legislation.

“The AI Research Assistant is not only an alternative for exploring legislation, but also an intuitive solution for novice users and those new to AI functionality,” notes Vos.

“For those unfamiliar with legal research, the AI offers a solid starting point, simplifying legislative navigation. Meanwhile, advanced users can integrate the AI assistant into existing research methods, using it to refine searches and uncover additional information.”