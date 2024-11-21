Sabotage fears as SA readies R100m satellite project

Government believes space satellite communications is imperative for digital economy development.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have heard that project management issues and sabotage may plague the South African space communication satellite project government is looking to launch.

Yesterday, members of the portfolio committee of science, technology and innovation; and communications and digital technologies discussed their concerns about the R100 million project.

The joint sitting was held with signal distributor Sentech and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA).

South Africa intends to develop a communications satellite, a move which could significantly bridge the digital divide in rural and under-serviced areas, stimulate and sustain inclusive economic growth, reduce the cost to communicate, curb capital outflows and enhance national security and technological sovereignty.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and Department of Science, Technology and Innovation are in the process of finalising and presenting a National Communications Satellite Strategy to Cabinet for approval.

The strategy was developed through a collaborative effort between the two departments, Sentech and SANSA.

Government believes this critical infrastructure is imperative for digital economy development, and will serve as a backbone and enabler for economic growth and development in the country.

Space command intervention

During the sitting, SANSA board member Patrick Ndlovu said the risk of sabotage is always present in projects of this nature.

According to Ndlovu, sabotage can occur during procurement and/or during the manufacture of components.

He cited an example of a South African project that was sabotaged through worthless components, which were meant to have a 15-year lifespan but which only lasted two. This led to the project’s failure, Ndlovu cautioned.

“We need to be very awake during the procurement, even when choosing who to partner. The satellite can be jammed in space; people have economic interests and South Africa is a milking cow. There are those people who do not appreciate when we move higher.”

He assured members, however, that sabotage is an issue that has been identified and raised with the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF’s) space command, in particular the space station commander.

Ndlovu urged committee members to arrange a meeting through the portfolio committee on defence, so that SANDF space command can brief the committees on the risks of sabotage.

Tsakani Shiviti, chairperson of the portfolio committee on science, technology and innovation, said the committees welcomed the intention to launch the proposed project, which will significantly resolve issues around data cost and connectivity.

Khusela Sangoni-Diko, chairperson of the portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies, said the committees will lobby their counterparts in the finance cluster to ensure their support for the project.

The committees also heard that SA was rated highly among first-world nations for space exploration, and yet Angola has been able to put its satellite into space.

MPs had questions on various issues, including capacity to manage and implement the project, funding and the cost of the entire project.

Committee member Imraan Subrathie said a comprehensive business plan needed to be presented to a dedicated committee of Parliament that will steer the project.

“You should present a strong business case that will detail investments and expenditures in a manner that is easy to comprehend and understand. Investment of this nature is a game-changer for our country.”

SANSA chairman Humbulani Mudau said it did not make sense that such a strategic function of the state is not funded properly.

“The question we should engage in is: is it worth it to lose R1.5 billion annually to an outsourced service that we need? The money could have been invested in our capability, whichever way with an intervention like this we will spend this money. We should be able to stop this cash outflow.”

Khusela Sangoni-Diko, chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies.

Major players

Sangoni-Diko tells ITWeb that SA’s main providers of satellite capacity services are ⁠Intelsat, ⁠Amos Spacecom and ⁠Al Yah Satellite Communications.

On the sabotage fears, she says: “The security cluster is a major stakeholder within the project, hence we are seeking to facilitate further engagements with sister portfolio committees in the security cluster, including defence, to ensure an all-of-government approach to the implementation of the project. We trust the executive will also ensure a similar approach from the onset. One of their responsibilities will include mitigating sabotage of the project.”

She adds the portfolio committee on communications has committed its full support to the DCDT to get this project over the line in terms of concept and to advocate for its funding.

“We believe it is a critical intervention that will ensure we realise our objective of embedding connectivity and technology as the enabler of economic growth and progress. We are especially pleased that government is giving serious consideration to enhancing national security and technological sovereignty.

“The committee will continue to monitor the progress towards achieving this goal closely and will maintain a collaborative approach with sister committees to ensure broader support for this important initiative,” says Sangoni-Diko.

Back of the queue

The committees also heard that the availability of an orbital slot is operated on a first come, first served basis, and SA will follow the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) provisions for submission applications.

“Unfortunately, as the country, we were not the player among the space competing nations when they were commissioning space programmes. We have since made sure we have the capacity within ICASA [Independent Communications Authority of South Africa] and supported by Sentech,” Mudau said.

He also noted SANSA will have to follow the ITU procedure and the application process may take seven years.

“Projects must not have an impact on other programmes within the ITU register. There are regulatory provisions that one must follow,” he said.

Sangoni-Diko said members needed to be awake, and that quarterly meetings to follow up on the project were scheduled.

“We will support this project through holding the executive to account but also lobbying our counterparts in Parliament to ensure the necessary appropriation is allocated. From our side, there will be greater impetus that is put around this project.”

The two committees called for a comprehensive and detailed business plan to be presented at the earliest possible opportunity, and further said that in the future, sister committees responsible for relevant portfolios, such as the finance and security cluster departments, will be invited for a joint quarterly oversight on the project.