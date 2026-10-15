SAFA puts referee training ahead of VAR rollout

SAFA president Danny Jordaan and sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie. (Image source: SAFA)

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is prioritising referee training and certification before introducing video assistant referee (VAR) technology into local football.

This, as the country’s football governing body works to resolve technical, funding and stakeholder issues that have delayed implementation.

VAR is a technology-assisted system used in football to help referees review key decisions during matches. It uses video footage from multiple camera angles to identify clear and obvious errors or serious missed incidents involving goals, penalties, direct red cards and mistaken identity.

A VAR team communicates with the on-field referee, who can review footage on a pitch-side monitor before making a final decision.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan and sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie met in Pretoria on Wednesday to provide an update on the project, which was initiated in 2024.

McKenzie said discussions with FIFA were imminent as the association seeks to advance the initiative.

“VAR is not an easy thing, but I will say this to you: VAR is going to happen, and VAR is busy happening. We have dates, not next year, but tomorrow. So, we are not going there tomorrow to shake hands, we are going to talk to FIFA so that we can move,” McKenzie said.

R20m allocation

SAFA initially intended to fund the referee-development programme itself, in collaboration with the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations, the Confederation of African Football and FIFA.

However, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture subsequently allocated R20 million to accelerate the project, removing what SAFA described as its main funding obstacle.

Despite the funding allocation, the association says VAR implementation involves more than buying equipment, as it requires FIFA approval, certified officials, broadcast compatibility, reliable connectivity, suitable camera coverage and long-term operational funding.

According to SAFA, a VAR task team reported in September on practical challenges affecting implementation, including unresolved alignment with the National Soccer League and broadcasters. It warned that supplier engagement, technical demonstrations and evaluation processes required more time before procurement commitments could responsibly be made.

SAFA says the project must be supported by agreement among the key football, technical, operational and financial stakeholders before equipment is procured.

Broader goals

SAFA chief executive Lydia Monyepao said the project was launched primarily to develop local match officials and prepare them for appointments in domestic and international competitions.

“SAFA initiated the VAR Project in 2024 as a referee-development, football-modernisation and compliance initiative, not merely an equipment-procurement exercise. Our primary purpose was to train and develop South African match officials in applying VAR protocols and to ensure South African referees remain competitive and appropriately prepared for appointments in CAF and FIFA competitions, within the implementation of VAR in our local leagues,” said the SAFA CEO.

The association says eight South African referees have already received VAR training through COSAFA, with three – Tom Abongile, Luxolo Badi and Akhona Makhalima − fully approved as referees, VARs and assistant VARs.

SAFA expects the broader training and certification process to take about six months, incorporating theoretical instruction, simulator-based exercises and practical training on the field.

The association is scheduled to meet FIFA today to seek approval to begin training more local referees.

Jordaan said VAR could also improve player protection and support the development of African football.

“A lot of injuries occur when the players think that the referee is not looking. So, there will be a 360 view of the match by the referee and VAR. This will help to protect the players and to modernise the game. Velile was in Cabo Verde where we discussed the elevation and the performance of African teams in the World Cup, and what we need to do to push Africa closer to winning the World Cup. It’s not the kind of talk that has ever happened anywhere in a conversation on African football. And therefore, VAR becomes critical in that process,” said Dr Jordaan.

Trials first

SAFA’s next milestone is a controlled trial phase rather than the immediate introduction of VAR across local leagues.

Potential trial environments include the Hollywoodbets Super League, ABC Motsepe League play-offs, suitable cup competitions such as the Nedbank Cup and international friendly matches approved under FIFA requirements.

The trials would allow the association to test the technology and its operational requirements before considering wider deployment.

The proposed domestic beneficiaries include the men’s Betway Premiership, the women's Hollywoodbets Super League and appropriate SAFA competitions.

SAFA says its next steps include further engagement with FIFA and COSAFA, strengthening the project team to include finance and technical specialists, and securing participation from the PSL and broadcasters, including SuperSport/Canal+ and the SABC.

The association must also confirm technical compatibility, assess suppliers and resolve infrastructure, maintenance and equipment lifecycle requirements.

Any broader rollout will depend on FIFA approval, completion of referee training, procurement compliance, stakeholder agreement and the availability of sustainable operational funding.

SAFA says public funds will only be used once due diligence requirements have been met and the necessary departmental approval has been granted.

The association maintains that VAR remains a strategic objective for South African football, but says the additional scrutiny is necessary to protect public funds and establish a system that can operate sustainably over the long-term.