SafeQuip launches lithium-ion battery fire extinguishers

SafeQuip, which positions itself as a leading distributor and manufacturer of fire safety solutions, launches the SANS 1910-2022 approved Lith-Ex fire extinguisher range, which carries NTA 8133:2021 (KIWA/POOO55865) test approval, which proves its lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing capability.

9L, 6L, 2L and 1L are KITEMARK approved.

Designed to address the burning issues surrounding lithium-ion battery fires, what sets these products apart is the integration of the revolutionary Aqueous Vermiculite Dispersion (AVD) technology.

In today's tech-driven world, lithium-ion batteries power many devices, from mobile phones and power tools to electric bikes and more. However, these energy-dense batteries come with their own challenges, including the potential for catastrophic lithium-ion battery fires.

These fires can ignite due to overcharging, overheating, short circuits or external heat sources, posing a significant risk to both consumers and industries.

Traditional firefighting agents such as water, powder and foam have proven ineffective against lithium-ion battery fires, often leading to re-ignition and escalated danger.

SafeQuip, in partnership with AVD Lith-Ex, has harnessed the power of innovation and introduced AVD as a groundbreaking fire extinguishing agent to combat this pressing issue.

AVD is meticulously crafted from naturally occurring vermiculite and water to create a potent firefighting solution.

When deployed as a fine mist, AVD comprises minute water droplets containing vermiculite platelets. This mist swiftly suppresses the flames on contact with the burning fuel's surface. It cools the fuel source, effectively bringing the fire under control. As the water in AVD evaporates, the high aspect ratio vermiculite platelets overlap and bind together, forming a resilient barrier film that entirely extinguishes the fire and encapsulates the cells.

The multifaceted AVD barrier film serves essential functions: it reduces thermal propagation, isolates the fuel source and provides an oxygen barrier. Furthermore, AVD has undergone rigorous testing, including the demanding 35kV dielectric test of EN3, establishing its credentials as an effective electrical insulator. It also completed UL certification and passed the KIWA Lithium test, proving its lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing capabilities.

High-performance Lith-Ex fire extinguishers, designed to target high-risk, limited-size fires, are available in various sizes to suit specific needs. These extinguishers are ideal for suppressing fires in their early stages, preventing potentially catastrophic outcomes.

SafeQuip and AVD Lith-Ex remain dedicated to elevating fire safety standards in South Africa and worldwide, ensuring the effective mitigation of lithium-ion battery fire risks.

